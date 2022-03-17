Supertech towers demolition: Officials to assess pollution impact

Ahead of the demolition of the Supertech twin towers in Noida Sector 93A, state pollution board officials are awaiting a final report to ascertain the scale of pollution that will be caused during the process.

As per officials, the demolition is being carried out by the real estate group under supervision of the Noida Authority. Officials stated that the plan is in preliminary stages and further detailed reports are awaited by Edifice Engineering, the firm carrying out the demolition.

“This will be a demolition of massive proportions. An outline of the process has been given and presently it is in the technical stage. Studies are being carried out. With regard to the pollution aspect, laws will have to be complied (with). Supertech and Noida Authority are officiating the process. Once the final reports are prepared, further deliberation will be made,” said Praveen Kumar, Regional officer, Gautam Buddh Nagar, UPPCB.

As per officials, the amount of dust and debris will factor in the technical report prepared by the agencies concerned. Since the implosion will be like a ‘water drop’, the debris is likely to be limited to the demarcated zone. The demolition will briefly cause a spike in the quantity of dust pollutants. An accurate analysis will be made once the site is inspected and a demolition report is prepared, officials said.