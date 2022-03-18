Supertech tower demolition: Residents brace themselves

As preparations for the demolition of the Supertech twin towers in Noida’s Sector 93A gather speed, residents in the vicinity have voiced some concerns while hoping that the process goes off without a hitch. As part of safety measures, a brief evacuation of societies nearby will take place when the two buildings are brought down.

The towers are being demolished on the orders of the Supreme Court and will be razed to the ground by May 22. Edifice Engineering, a company selected by the Noida Authority and the Central Building Research Institute, Roorkee, will bring down the towers in collaboration with South African company Jet Demolition.

The crucial structure that will have to be protected in the vicinity is one of the towers of Supertech Emerald Court, which is only around 9 metres away from the twin towers.

UBS Teotia, RWA president, Supertech Emerald Court, said: “We have not received anything in writing regarding the evacuation plan, but it is in progress. We have been told a test blast will be carried out. Societies in the vicinity will be coming under the evacuation zone. Naturally, there is apprehension among residents, but this is necessary and we will cooperate.”

The RWA has been informed that the evacuation will take place for around six hours on the day of the implosion. A detailed communication is yet to be sent out by the Noida Authority and Edifice Engineering.

The evacuation zone is likely to include ATS Village, a portion of the Expressway, and a park in Sector 93.

As per the safety plan, a row of steel shipping containers will be placed near the 12-storey Supertech Emerald Court tower to protect it from debris. Four other buildings nearby — two towers of Emerald Court and two more of ATS Village — will be covered in a layer of geotextile fabric to prevent damage from flying debris.

A resident of ATS Village, which shares the boundary wall with Supertech Emerald Court, said, “We are hearing that some form of evacuation will take place. This is happening for the first time. Our primary concern is there should be no damage to property. There are professionals involved so we are hoping all things will be taken care of.”

Jet Demolition, which will be preparing the plan, is a multi-award-winning company that carried out the Lisbon Bank implosion and claimed there was no damage to nearby buildings. In previous cases, the company had also held a post-implosion survey to assess damage to property if any.

As per plan in the Supertech case, the structure will be falling away from the Emerald Court Tower.

Presently, at the site, large mounds of debris can be seen while the building’s outer structure has been torn down. A portion of the road outside the twin towers has already been blocked. Locals can be seen stopping by and reading notices put up by the Noida Authority on the demolition.

For many, the evacuation is a temporary measure for a long-standing problem. “We have been told there is only a 5-6 hour evacuation period. If it is longer, people will have to make alternative arrangements. This will be one of its kind in this region and will be carried out in a professional manner,” said Rajesh Rana, resident and former RWA president of Emerald Court.

The Supreme Court, on August 30 last year, had ordered the demolition of the towers within three months for violating regulations on the distance between buildings.