After Supertech twin tower demolition, Edifice to submit report on vibration monitoring within fortnight

Over one week after the demolition of the Supertech twin towers, post-demolition work pertaining to vibration monitoring, visual inspection of the demolition site, and analysis of crack gauges reading have begun, Edifice Engineering said in a meeting held with Noida Authority officials Wednesday.

In a press statement, Noida Authority directed Supertech Ltd. to submit the report on the post-demolition structural audit of affected towers in Emerald Court by September 28. Edifice Engineering has also been instructed to submit the reports pertaining to vibration monitoring, visual inspection and readings from crack gauges by September 20.

The firm has been further instructed to complete the construction of the broken boundary wall at ATS village by September 30 after removing the debris around it by September 15.

The authority has directed that the decision on the construction of the nine-metre passage—the road between tower Aster-2 in Emerald Court and the twin towers—should be taken after discussion with the Central Building Research Institute (CBRI), the engineering department of the authority as well the Emerald Court Apartment Owner’s Association.

Additionally, water sprinklers should be used to ensure that the size of each block of concrete debris is around 150-200 mm. The CBRI has suggested that the barricading around the debris should measure 10 feet in height and must be wrapped in two layers of geo-fibre cloth. The authority has instructed that the barricading should be completed by September 15.

Edifice Engineering said all shattered glass windows in both ATS villages have been replaced. Further equipment has been brought in to break down the debris and smog guns have been acquired to counter the dust that will emanate from the debris break-down, it added.