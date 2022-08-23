Supertech demolition: Twin towers charged, explosives to be connected across floors

With six days to go for Supertech twin towers’ demolition, officials at Edifice Engineering said the process of charging the buildings, Apex and Ceyane, has been completed. The demolition is fixed for August 28 at 2.30 pm.

Mayur Mehta, project manager of the demolition at Edifice Engineering, the Mumbai-based firm overseeing the process, said, “Charging of both buildings is complete. What is left is thefloor-to-floor connection of explosives in both towers, which will begin tomorrow (August 23) and will be completed day after tomorrow afternoon (August 24).”

Additionally, debris generated from the demolition will be removed in a span of three months from the demolition date by Edifice Engineering, Mehta added.

On the impact of the demolition on stray animals in the vicinity, Dr Avinash Tripathi, Officer on Special Duty (OSD), Industrial Department and Public Health Department-2, Noida Authority — which includes Sector 93A, the location of the towers — said, “Any strays, including dogs, will be evacuated from the vicinity of the demolition site. This process will begin two days prior to the blast and we will ensure there are no strays until before the demolition begins. The strays will be taken to an animal shelter in Sector 94.”

Additionally, Supertech Ltd. has submitted a structural audit of towers in the nearby Emerald Court and ATS Village societies, which may possibly be impacted by the blast, as asked for by the Central Building Research Institute. As of now, strengthening of at least 52 columns in these towers is ongoing and will be completed by August 27, sources said.

Further between August 23 and 25, crack gauges will be installed in these towers of Emerald Court and ATS Village. Source said crack gauges, used to measure the width, depth and length of cracks, will be placed randomly pre-demolition to ascertain any adverse impact of the blast on the earmarked buildings, if any.

If there are any changes in the measurement of the cracks indicated by the gauges, then the CBRI may give suggestions for strengthening of the columns. However, it is also possible that there may be no significant changes in the cracks post blast as well, they added.

The Supreme Court fixed the demolition for August 28 and granted a bandwidth of seven days between August 29 to September 4 to take into account any marginal delay due to technical reasons or weather conditions, as requested by the Noida Authority.