At Supertech demolition site, debris clearance paused amid construction ban

A little over two months after the Supertech twin towers were demolished, clearing rubble from the spot has come to a halt, along with all construction activities across Noida and Greater Noida, due to the construction ban imposed in the wake of plummeting air quality across Delhi-NCR.

As of Thursday, rubble remained piled up at the edge of the ATS Village and Emerald Court societies. Three-fourths of the road outside Emerald Court, which also has a gate to the site where towers once stood, is still blocked for traffic.

Supertech had originally been directed to complete debris removal – 80,000 tonnes – by November 28. While the rubble is considerably reduced in comparison to the day after the demolition, a large amount of broken concrete and metal rebar is still present at the site surrounded by a fence covered in geotextile fabric.

Utkarsh Mehta, partner at Edifice Engineering, which brought down the towers along with South Africa-based Jet Demolitions, said the removal of rubble was going smoothly prior to the pause on construction-related activities. He estimated that once work resumes, about a month’s worth of debris clearance remains.

Emerald Court RWA president UBS Teotia said, “There were initially some problems of coordination between Supertech and Edifice, but, after that, everything was going smoothly. Residents were also not facing problems. Now the work has been paused because of the GRAP measures.”

According to Emerald Court resident Piyush Gupta, the breaking up of debris had been going on without any dust issues, which had originally been a concern in the days following the demolition. He added, “There is not much disturbance other than the noise of the machines breaking the concrete.”

28,000 tonnes of the waste generated at the site is being processed at a waste plant in Noida’s Sector 80 run by Re Sustainability and Recycling Pvt Ltd, previously known as Ramky Reclamation and Recycling.

The Noida and Greater Noida authorities are currently enforcing measures under GRAP by levying fines upon violators, with two companies having recently been fined Rs 5.5 lakh for allegedly carrying out construction work and leaving construction material uncovered.