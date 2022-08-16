scorecardresearch
Tuesday, August 16, 2022

Supertech demolition: RWAs in vicinity yet to get exact evacuation plan

Prior to demolition, around 736 flats in ATS Greens Village and 650 flats in Emerald Court are to be evacuated, according to the RWAs of the two apartment complexes

Written by Abhinaya Harigovind | Delhi |
August 16, 2022 7:30:01 pm
Prior to demolition, around 736 flats in ATS Greens Village and 650 flats in Emerald Court are to be evacuated, according to the RWAs of the two apartment complexes. (File Photo)

The exact evacuation plan on the day of Supertech twin tower demolition on August 28 is yet to be given, Atul Chaturvedi, president of the ATS Greens Village Residents Welfare Association (RWA), told The Indian Express Tuesday. “Once a meeting is held by Noida Authority to finalise evacuation of residents and timings, that will be shared with residents. Since it is a unique event and we have not seen this earlier, there is some sense of anxiety and we are keeping our fingers crossed that everything goes well,” he said.

Prior to demolition, around 736 flats in ATS Greens Village and 650 flats in Emerald Court are to be evacuated, according to the RWAs of the two apartment complexes.

“ATS has four towers within a 50 metre radius of the ones that are to be demolished. I’ve been told that the entire ATS complex, of around 25 towers and four villas, will have to be vacated. I was also told that vehicles will have to move out. Electricity is likely to be cut during demolition. We have advised residents to cover external units of air conditioners, to protect from dust,” Chaturvedi said.

UBS Teotia, president, RWA, Emerald Court, said that they have approached the Noida Authority requesting help with cleaning up the dust that is likely to settle in the surrounding area after demolition. “They have left the evacuation to us, individuals will have to make arrangements,” he said.

Around 50 pillars in the basements of the Emerald Court towers are now being repaired, Teotia said. “Supertech has engaged a contractor to repair. We don’t know if it will be completed by August 25. They are doing it last-minute. Work began on strengthening the pillars about a week back. It should have been done three months back,” he added.

According to a Supreme Court order from last week, “…the date of demolition may be confirmed as August 28 with a ‘bandwidth of seven days’ between August 29 to September 4 to take into account any marginal delay on account of technical reasons or weather conditions.” For violation of building norms, the towers are being brought down on a Supreme Court order from last year.

First published on: 16-08-2022 at 07:30:01 pm

