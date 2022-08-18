Supertech demolition: Residents to leave flats at 7 am, can return by 4 pm on August 28, says Noida Authority

The Noida Authority convened a meeting Thursday to discuss the steps that will be taken for the safe demolition of Supertech Twin Towers scheduled on August 28. Certain directions for an ‘evacuation plan in the exclusion zone’ were given by the Authority which includes:

-Residents of Supertech Emerald Court and ATS Village will be required to evacuate their flats by 7 am on August 28

-Security staff at Emerald Court and ATS Village can stay in the premises only till 12 noon on August 28, but will have to evacuate by 12 noon

-Residents of both societies are required to remove their vehicles from their respective complexes

-If a resident has more than one vehicle and does not have a place to park it, Noida Authority will provide additional parking facilities to such residents

-Once clearance is given by Edifice Engineering, residents can return to their respective flats by 4 pm on August 28

-The road bordering Emerald Court In the north; service road on Noida Expressway which goes towards Delhi in the south; the road between ATS Village and Srishti apartments in the east; and a park in Sector 93A adjoining the flyover in the west will come under the Exclusion zone

-On August 28, traffic on Noida-Greater Noida Expressway will be shut completely between 2.15 pm and 2.45 pm

-Fire tenders, ambulances and other emergency services will be parked on the road next to a park in front of the twin towers

The meeting was attended by senior officials of the Noida Authority, representatives of Edifice Engineering and Supertech Ltd., as well as officials from Noida Police, fire department, traffic department and Resident Welfare Associations of Emerald Court and ATS Village apartments.