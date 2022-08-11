Supertech demolition: Placing explosives to take 17 days, meeting deadline a challenge

Placing the explosives inside the two Supertech towers supposed to be demolished on August 21 will take 17 days, as per a source, which could be cutting it close given the deadline set to bring the two structures down.

The demolition is fixed for 2.30 pm on August 21, with a cushion period of one week until August 28, which is the last date for completion of the demolition process keeping in mind the Supreme Court’s extension order of May 17.

The twin towers are located in Sector 93A, Noida. Two buildings, Supertech Emerald Court and ATS Village Apartments, are in the vicinity of the demolition site.

With days to go for the demolition, the Noida Authority is on track to file its status report on Thursday, in line with directions of the Supreme Court in its July 29 order, sources said.

Once the report is filed, the status of the demolition will become clearer on Friday, the date on which Supertech Ltd’s miscellaneous application will be heard by the apex court.

However, according to a source, it will take around 17 days to charge the twin towers with explosives. Charging is the process which involves placing explosives in the building meant to be brought down. Given the demolition date and the time that the process of charging will take, meeting the deadline could be a tight squeeze, sources said.

The Noida Authority held a meeting on August 6 to discuss the status of demolition of the Supertech twin towers, following directions of Supreme Court. The court had allowed CBRI to seek requisite information and instructed Supertech and Edifice Engineering, the company entrusted with the demolition of the twin towers, to submit the said details by August 5, further directing Noida Authority to convene a meeting on August 6 to sort out the matter.

As per a press note shared by the authority, certain directions were taken in the meeting of August 6. The CBRI found that Supertech hasn’t provided certain details pertaining to structural audit and same are to be provided by August 7. After receiving requisite information, CBRI will submit its report to Noida Authority by August 9 pursuant to which the authority will file a status report by August 11 before the Supreme Court.