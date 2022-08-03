As Supertech demolition date nears, RWAs come up with evacuation guidelines for residents

By Mohana Sarkar & Sara Siddiqui

As the date for the demolition of the Supertech twin towers in Noida draws closer, Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) of nearby buildings have been working with authorities to speak to residents and come up with a set of guidelines.

The demolition is scheduled for August 21, with a week-long cushion period ending on August 28.

The Supreme Court last year had directed the demolition of the twin towers for violating the minimum distance requirement between the two buildings. The apex court then extended the demolition date earlier this year, and fixed it on August 21. Edifice Engineering, a Mumbai-based firm, is overseeing the demolition process.

“The residents have been told for the past 6 months to evacuate the premises on the day of the demolition,” said Poonam Mukhreja from the ATS Village, adding that her house is around 35 metres away from the demolition site.

“We wish to return to our homes as soon as possible but since the post-demolition scenario is uncertain, there is a fair level of concern. If there will be a lot of dust and particulate matter which may be harmful to be inhaled, we will wait and see if it is safe to go back in the evening,” she added.

The Residents’ Welfare Associations of nearby residential colonies have spoken to residents and given them guidelines to follow for the day of the demolition. They have recommended “leaving the premises on the morning of the demolition, securing windows in case the dust or other particles are spread, switching off the gas pipeline and electricity mains”, said a resident of the adjacent building, Emerald Court.

“It is being done in a fairly organised way. We are grateful to the RWAs for planning it well,” she said.

The Emerald Court RWA had brought in a structural engineer to carry out a structural audit of the building, who recommended certain repairs in the building. The report was submitted to the Noida Authority.

On July 19, Edifice Engineering had submitted a vibration prediction report to the Noida Authority, which said that the maximum vibration caused due to the demolition is expected to be 34 mm per second, while the structures in zone-5 are designed according to the norms of 300 mm per second, and there was no need for a structural audit. The authority said if the Central Building Research Institute (CBRI) recommends a structural audit, Supertech will have to get it done by a reputable consultant immediately.

On July 29, in a Miscellaneous Application filed by Supertech Ltd before the Supreme Court, the CBRI submitted that it had sought relevant information regarding the blast design, ground vibration, post-demolition debris assessment, test blast, vibration monitoring report, and dust cloud along with the structural audit report in respect of the nearby buildings.

A meeting is now supposed to be held on August 6 between representatives of CBRI, Edifice Engineering, and the IRP of Supertech to discuss pending issues.

Meanwhile, residents of nearby colonies are also a worried lot.

Among them is Saumya Saini, a resident of Silver City, which is farther away from the site of demolition. “It is still scary to know that it (the demolition) is happening. It’s a risky thing even though there is a plan. Although there is insurance, if something is damaged, it’s damaged forever,” said Saini.

Swati Agrawal, a resident of Grand Omaxe, which is over a kilometre away from the demolition site, said, “We are apprehensive about the consequences of the demolition that will ultimately affect all, especially the AQI index increasing air pollution”.