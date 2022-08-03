scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 03, 2022

As Supertech demolition date nears, RWAs come up with evacuation guidelines for residents

The Supreme Court last year had directed the demolition of the twin towers for violating the minimum distance requirement between the two buildings.

Noida |
Updated: August 3, 2022 9:41:25 am
Supertech, Supertech twin tower demolition, Supertech demolition date, Noida authority, Noida society, noida news, Indian expressSupertech's twin towers in Noida will be demolished on August 21. (Express photo by Gajendra Yadav)

By Mohana Sarkar & Sara Siddiqui

As the date for the demolition of the Supertech twin towers in Noida draws closer, Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) of nearby buildings have been working with authorities to speak to residents and come up with a set of guidelines.

The demolition is scheduled for August 21, with a week-long cushion period ending on August 28.

The Supreme Court last year had directed the demolition of the twin towers for violating the minimum distance requirement between the two buildings. The apex court then extended the demolition date earlier this year, and fixed it on August 21. Edifice Engineering, a Mumbai-based firm, is overseeing the demolition process.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Sajjid Chinoy: No free lunch when hit by global shock; defending Rupee ha...Premium
Sajjid Chinoy: No free lunch when hit by global shock; defending Rupee ha...
Explained: India’s One-China stand and relations with TaiwanPremium
Explained: India’s One-China stand and relations with Taiwan
A translation revolution for an inclusive, prosperous IndiaPremium
A translation revolution for an inclusive, prosperous India
Hellfire R9X missile: the drone missile with razor-sharp blades used to k...Premium
Hellfire R9X missile: the drone missile with razor-sharp blades used to k...

“The residents have been told for the past 6 months to evacuate the premises on the day of the demolition,” said Poonam Mukhreja from the ATS Village, adding that her house is around 35 metres away from the demolition site.

“We wish to return to our homes as soon as possible but since the post-demolition scenario is uncertain, there is a fair level of concern. If there will be a lot of dust and particulate matter which may be harmful to be inhaled, we will wait and see if it is safe to go back in the evening,” she added.

The Residents’ Welfare Associations of nearby residential colonies have spoken to residents and given them guidelines to follow for the day of the demolition. They have recommended “leaving the premises on the morning of the demolition, securing windows in case the dust or other particles are spread, switching off the gas pipeline and electricity mains”, said a resident of the adjacent building, Emerald Court.

“It is being done in a fairly organised way. We are grateful to the RWAs for planning it well,” she said.

The Emerald Court RWA had brought in a structural engineer to carry out a structural audit of the building, who recommended certain repairs in the building. The report was submitted to the Noida Authority.

On July 19, Edifice Engineering had submitted a vibration prediction report to the Noida Authority, which said that the maximum vibration caused due to the demolition is expected to be 34 mm per second, while the structures in zone-5 are designed according to the norms of 300 mm per second, and there was no need for a structural audit. The authority said if the Central Building Research Institute (CBRI) recommends a structural audit, Supertech will have to get it done by a reputable consultant immediately.

On July 29, in a Miscellaneous Application filed by Supertech Ltd before the Supreme Court, the CBRI submitted that it had sought relevant information regarding the blast design, ground vibration, post-demolition debris assessment, test blast, vibration monitoring report, and dust cloud along with the structural audit report in respect of the nearby buildings.

A meeting is now supposed to be held on August 6 between representatives of CBRI, Edifice Engineering, and the IRP of Supertech to discuss pending issues.

Meanwhile, residents of nearby colonies are also a worried lot.

Among them is Saumya Saini, a resident of Silver City, which is farther away from the site of demolition. “It is still scary to know that it (the demolition) is happening. It’s a risky thing even though there is a plan. Although there is insurance, if something is damaged, it’s damaged forever,” said Saini.

More from Delhi

Swati Agrawal, a resident of Grand Omaxe, which is over a kilometre away from the demolition site, said, “We are apprehensive about the consequences of the demolition that will ultimately affect all, especially the AQI index increasing air pollution”.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 03-08-2022 at 09:39:33 am

Most Popular

1

Explained: What is China's problem with Nancy Pelosi visiting Taiwan?

2

Fazil picked up as target out of 6 names, after BJP youth leader murder: Police

3

Suspected gas leak: Over 50 women workers in apparel SEZ near Visakhapatnam fall sick

4

Supreme Court collegium meets on next CJI, new postings

5

Delhi Confidential: A unique problem in the court of CJI N V Ramana

Featured Stories

English footballer’s celebration of victory in Wembley brought a moment o...
English footballer’s celebration of victory in Wembley brought a moment o...
President Joe Biden scores a few points at home, but Zawahiri's presence ...
President Joe Biden scores a few points at home, but Zawahiri's presence ...
Telling Numbers: 18 lakh fewer stray dogs in 7 years, and the 1.53 crore ...
Telling Numbers: 18 lakh fewer stray dogs in 7 years, and the 1.53 crore ...
Explained: India's One-China stand and relations with Taiwan
Explained: India's One-China stand and relations with Taiwan
Miffed with Ram Gopal, Yogi meeting, SP rank and file questions 'real age...
Miffed with Ram Gopal, Yogi meeting, SP rank and file questions 'real age...
CAA on back-burner: What BJP leaders have said about it in last two years
CAA on back-burner: What BJP leaders have said about it in last two years
Explained: India's One-China stand and relations with Taiwan

Explained: India's One-China stand and relations with Taiwan

Premium
On skateboard expedition, Kerala man dies in road mishap

On skateboard expedition, Kerala man dies in road mishap

Arrested MLAs part of conspiracy to topple Jharkhand govt: CID

Arrested MLAs part of conspiracy to topple Jharkhand govt: CID

ED raids at 6 spots; Partha’s aide says money ‘slipped’ into her flats
Bengal school job scam

ED raids at 6 spots; Partha’s aide says money ‘slipped’ into her flats

Day 6 schedule: Here's when to watch India in action
CWG 2022

Day 6 schedule: Here's when to watch India in action

A unique problem in the court of CJI N V Ramana
Delhi Confidential

A unique problem in the court of CJI N V Ramana

Man assaulted at Pokhran firing range dies, 6 Army men booked

Man assaulted at Pokhran firing range dies, 6 Army men booked

When Karan Johar told Tabu she was 'wasted' in Fanaa, she said...

When Karan Johar told Tabu she was 'wasted' in Fanaa, she said...

Police cites 1999 BMW case, 2012 gangrape to oppose liquor policy
In Delhi

Police cites 1999 BMW case, 2012 gangrape to oppose liquor policy

Upendra Baxi writes: SC verdict on PMLA is problematic
Opinion

Upendra Baxi writes: SC verdict on PMLA is problematic

Premium
Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 03: Latest News
Advertisement