Supertech demolition: Neighbouring societies to accommodate Noida’s Emerald Court residents on August 28

Residents of neighbouring societies have come together to make arrangements for the stay of Emerald Court residents on August 28, the day the Supertech twin towers in Noida will be razed.

According to UBS Teotia, president of resident welfare association (RWA) of Emerald Court, the RWAs of neighbouring Purvanchal Silver City and Parsvnath Prestige in Noida Sector 93 have allowed the residents of Emerald Court to stay within their complexes on the demolition day. “We reached out to certain neighbouring societies, requesting them if they would be willing to allow Emerald Court residents to stay there on Sunday. RWA’s of Purvanchal Silver City and Parsvnath Prestige have graciously opened their doors to us and have made arrangements for around 200 people in their clubhouses. They will also provide food to the residents and we are thankful for their ‘good gesture’.

“The request was made considering if certain residents from Emerald Court are unable to move out on Sunday as they are required to be evacuated in the morning starting 7 am. Now the residents can sit together in the clubhouses and can even watch the demolition if they want to,” Teotia said, adding that arrangements have been made starting Sunday between 7 am and 8 am.

Additionally, a request was made to Felix Hospital in Sector 137 for reserving beds for Emerald Court residents in case a need arises. “The hospital, in a good gesture, has made arrangements for any residents who may be affected, in case a need arises which seems to be unlikely. A few beds have been reserved for our residents since the day before yesterday as a precautionary measure,” Teotia said.

Rajnish Nandan, president of Parsvnath Prestige RWA, said: “Emerald Court RWA had approached us asking if we can accommodate some residents. We have made arrangements for accommodating around 100-150 people in the clubhouse, which will be replete with beds, chairs and a medical room. There is an area next to the badminton court booked for accommodating staff from Emerald Court as well. We are also making arrangements for providing food to the residents and they will be staying indoors from Sunday morning till evening until they can go back.

“We have also spoken to Felix Hospital and an ambulance will be sent to our society on August 27. Arrangements have been made at the hospital for any bed-ridden residents from Emerald Court and around 30-40 beds have been booked as a precautionary measure,” Rajnish added.

He said that accomodation for around 100 people has also been made in the premises Purvanchal Silver City which neighbours Emerald Court.