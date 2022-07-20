Supertech demolition: Noida Authority to consult research body over audit

July 20, 2022 2:17:28 am
The Noida Authority Tuesday said that an expert opinion from the Central Building Research Institute (CBRI) will be taken to assess the need for a structural audit of the neighbouring buildings in view of the demolition of the two Supertech towers in Noida Sector 93 A.
The demolition will take place on August 21 at 2.30 pm, the authority said.
Residents of Emerald Court and ATS Village and others have been demanding a structural audit of their buildings to make sure that there is no damage to their houses because of the demolition exercise.
The decision to involve CBRI was taken during the discussion of the vibration prediction report submitted by Edifice Engineering, which has been contracted to raze the two towers. The meeting was headed by Noida Authority CEO, Ritu Maheshwari.
The Supreme Court, on August 30 last year, had ordered the demolition of the twin towers within three months, for violating regulations on the distance between buildings. Edifice Engineering has partnered with South Africa-based Jet Demolition to prepare the blast plan and execute the explosion.
A note shared by the Authority said the vibration prediction report says that the maximum vibration because of the demolition is expected to be 34 mm per second, while the structures in zone-5 are designed according to the norms of 300 mm per second, and there is no need for a structural audit.
The authority said if CBRI recommends a structural audit, Supertech will have to get it done by a reputable consultant immediately.
