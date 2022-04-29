Noida: Supertech demolition likely to miss May 22 deadline

Demolition of the Supertech twin towers is likely to miss the May 22 deadline by one or two months as more time is required for the blast preparation, sources have told The Indian Express. The matter is likely to be discussed in court, said sources.

The Supreme Court had on August 30 last year ordered the demolition of the twin towers in Supertech’s Emerald Court in Noida’s Sector 93A within three months for violating regulations on the distance between buildings.

Edifice Engineering, a company selected by the Noida Authority and the Central Building Research Institute, Roorkee, is readying the buildings for the implosion in collaboration with Jet Demolition, a company from South Africa.

At the site, a mound of debris, nearly two storeys tall, was spotted next to the entrance gate while laborers and technical staff prepared the buildings for the blast. Geotextile fabric was being wrapped around pillars and beams which will prevent dust and debris from splintering following the blast. Sources said steel containers will also be placed in the vicinity of the Apex and Cayenne towers to reduce the spread of debris.

“For the next few weeks, we will be laying out the fabric in different sections of the building. We are also trying to create space where the containers can be placed. Teams are working constantly and we are gathering more inputs on the safety procedures. Our main effort is to ensure that the blast is carried out

safely,” said a source.

Foreign technicians from Jet Demolition Company were also at the site. The company is preparing the blast plan which will contain procedures for the implosion.

A test blast was carried out earlier this month to ascertain the quantity of explosives required for the main blast.