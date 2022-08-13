scorecardresearch
Friday, August 12, 2022

Supertech demolition: Explosives to be placed in towers from today

The apex court further granted a bandwidth of seven days between August 29 to September 4 to take into account any marginal delay on account of technical reasons or weather conditions, as requested by the Noida authority.

By: Express News Service | Noida |
August 13, 2022 3:58:43 am
Buildings around twin towers in Noida covered up ahead of the demolition. (Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav)

After the Supreme Court acceded to the request of Noida Authority to fix August 28 as the demolition date for Supertech twin towers, the process of charging the towers with explosives is expected to begin early Saturday, around 7 am, it is learnt.

For this, arrangements have been made along with Noida Police to ensure that the process is carried out smoothly.

On Friday, the Supreme Court, in a miscellaneous application filed by Supertech Ltd, allowed the demolition date to be fixed as August 28 after observing that the Central Building Research Institute (CBRI) had given its clearance for the demolition, subject to assurances submitted by Edifice Engineering and Supertech Ltd.

The apex court further granted a bandwidth of seven days between August 29 to September 4 to take into account any marginal delay on account of technical reasons or weather conditions, as requested by the Noida authority.

Disposing of the miscellaneous application, the court instructed Noida authority to continue engaging with CBRI and Edifice Engineering at periodic intervals prior to the date of demolition so as to allow CBRI any further requisitions that it may have for safely conducting the demolition.

Meanwhile, Noida Police is expected to provide an escort for the vehicles transporting the explosives and detonators from Palwal (Haryana) to the demolition site, a source said, adding that explosives and detonators will be carried in two separate vehicles.

The process of charging will be carried out every day, starting Saturday, until it is completed, sources said. South Africa-based Jet Demolition, which has partnered with Edifice Engineering to execute the demolition, has sent a team of engineers who will work from ‘sunrise to sunset’ overseeing the charging process, they added.

According to a source, Edifice Engineering and Supertech are 99.9% confident that the demolition/final blast will be executed on August 28 at 2.30 pm.

