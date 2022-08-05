scorecardresearch
Thursday, August 04, 2022

Supertech demolition: Dust a prime concern for buildings in vicinity

The Supreme Court, on August 31 last year, had ordered the demolition of the twin towers within three months for violating regulations on the distance between buildings.

August 5, 2022 1:54:49 am
August 5, 2022 1:54:49 am
The twin towers in Noida Sector 93A. (Express photo by Abhinav Saha)

As the date for Supertech twin tower demolition in Noida Sector 93A nears, Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) of buildings in the vicinity of the site have raised concerns over the impact of the blast on their homes.

The Supreme Court, on August 31 last year, had ordered the demolition of the twin towers within three months for violating regulations on the distance between buildings. Edifice Engineering has partnered with South Africa-based Jet Demolition to prepare the blast plan and execute the explosion. On May 17, the apex court had fixed the demolition for August 21, with a cushion period that ends on August 28 — the last date for completion of the demolition process keeping in mind the extension order.

The RWA of ATS Village in Sector 93A, in the vicinity of the demolition site, has taken up certain concerns with the Noida Authority regarding the impact of the demolition, it said.

One of them is the dust that will arise due to the demolition and the manner in which it will settle. “There is housekeeping staff which looks after the upkeep and sanitation needs of the building, however, we are not aware how much dust will arise due to the demolition and are unaware of how to clean it. We require manpower to help with the process,” the RWA said.

It also raised concerns regarding the impact of the demolition on the green area and its management post the demolition, they said. There are over 700 flats in ATS village which are occupied at present.

Supertech’s 40-storey twin towers covered with geo-fabric while the adjoining apartments are also covered ahead of their scheduled demolition, in Noida, Monday,. The towers will be demolished on August 21 after being rigged with explosives from August 2 through August 20. (Express Photo by Abhinav Saha)

According to sources, Edifice Engineering had submitted all the required documents to Central Building Research Institute (CBRI) on Thursday.

On July 29, in a miscellaneous petition filed by Supertech Ltd. before the Supreme Court, the CBRI had submitted that it had sought relevant information including information on blast design, ground vibration, dust cloud among other details.

The apex court in its order had permitted the CBRI to address a “comprehensive communication on or before August 1, 2022, to NOIDA, with copies to Edifice Engineering and IRP of Supertech, specifically setting out information which is required by CBRI”. The information is to be collated and supplied to CBRI on or before August 5.

The apex court had further directed Noida Authority to convene a meeting of representatives of CBRI, Edifice Engineering and the IRP of Supertech on August 6, to discuss the matter. The matter is listed on August 12 and Noida Authority is to file a status report in the meantime.d

First published on: 05-08-2022 at 01:54:49 am

