Supertech demolition: Deadline 9 days away, charging process of one tower completed

With 9 days to go for the demolition of Supertech twin towers, the process of charging one of the two towers has been completed, officials at Edifice Engineering said Friday.

The towers, Apex and Ceyane, are located in Noida Sector 93A with the demolition fixed for August 28 by the Supreme Court. A bandwidth of seven days between August 29 to September 4 was granted by the apex court in order to take into account any marginal delay on account of technical reasons or weather conditions, as requested by the Noida Authority.

The process of charging the building with explosives is currently running ahead of schedule said Mayur Mehta, project manager of the demolition. “As of now, we are achieving around 20% over our daily scheduled charging targets. The process of charging one of the towers, Ceyane – which has 29 floors (29th floor was partially constructed) – has been completed. The charging of Apex – which has 32 floors – is currently underway, with explosives currently being placed on the 10th floor right now,” he said.

“While we are hoping to finish the entire charging process by August 23-24, we have kept a buffer of one day, August 25, in case of any unforeseen delay due to rain or weather changes,” Mehta added.

Around 3,700 kg of explosives is being used for the entire exercise, out of which around 250-300 kg will be used every day for charging the building.

The Noida Authority had convened a meeting on Thursday to discuss an ‘evacuation plan in the exclusion zone’ and other important steps to ensure a safe demolition. In the North, the road bordering Emerald Court; in the South the service road on Noida expressway which goes towards Delhi; in the East the road between ATS village and Parsvnath Srishti apartments; and in the West a park in Sector 93A adjoining the flyover falls under the exclusion zone vis-a-vis the demolition site.