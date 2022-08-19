Supertech demolition: Deadline 9 days away, charging process of one tower completed

With 9 days to go for the demolition of Supertech twin towers, the process of charging one of the two towers has been completed, officials at Edifice Engineering said Friday.
The towers, Apex and Ceyane, are located in Noida Sector 93A with the demolition fixed for August 28 by the Supreme Court. A bandwidth of seven days between August 29 to September 4 was granted by the apex court in order to take into account any marginal delay on account of technical reasons or weather conditions, as requested by the Noida Authority.
The process of charging the building with explosives is currently running ahead of schedule said Mayur Mehta, project manager of the demolition. “As of now, we are achieving around 20% over our daily scheduled charging targets. The process of charging one of the towers, Ceyane – which has 29 floors (29th floor was partially constructed) – has been completed. The charging of Apex – which has 32 floors – is currently underway, with explosives currently being placed on the 10th floor right now,” he said.
“While we are hoping to finish the entire charging process by August 23-24, we have kept a buffer of one day, August 25, in case of any unforeseen delay due to rain or weather changes,” Mehta added.
Subscriber Only Stories
Around 3,700 kg of explosives is being used for the entire exercise, out of which around 250-300 kg will be used every day for charging the building.
The Noida Authority had convened a meeting on Thursday to discuss an ‘evacuation plan in the exclusion zone’ and other important steps to ensure a safe demolition. In the North, the road bordering Emerald Court; in the South the service road on Noida expressway which goes towards Delhi; in the East the road between ATS village and Parsvnath Srishti apartments; and in the West a park in Sector 93A adjoining the flyover falls under the exclusion zone vis-a-vis the demolition site.
Bhaichung Bhutia files nomination for AIFF president’s post
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha expected to lose Rs 100 cr, Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan is his worst performer in 2022
Ranbir Kapoor says pregnant Alia Bhatt 'has phaeloed' in live video, she looks at him in disbelief. Watch
TV actor Nupur Alankar quits industry, takes sanyas: ‘My husband has freed me, I am headed to Himalayas’
National integration and commitment to democracy have been weakening in India
How Maharashtra leaders are reading the Delhi signalsPremium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
Latest News
Bhaichung Bhutia files nomination for AIFF president’s post
How Serena Williams dominated tennis and transformed it
Government blocks YouTube channels: I&B ministry’s take-down procedures lack transparency
His stock down in BJP, Dilip Ghosh subject of TMC rumours again
Durand Cup 2022: FC Goa bounce back with a 1-0 win over Indian Air Force
Style alert: Disha Patani keeps it fashionable in scarf top and mini skirt
48-year-old man ‘involved in terror funding’ held: Delhi Police
‘Man United owners want to win, want fans behind the club’: Ten Hag on protests before Liverpool game
Ponniyin Selvan Part 1 song Chola Chola: An ode to Vikram’s Aditya Karikalan
Pak appoints veteran banker Jameel Ahmad as new governor of central bank
Inflation ‘unacceptably and uncomfortably’ high: RBI Governor at MPC meet
CBI FIR against Sisodia, 14 others alleges ‘diversion of funds to public servants’