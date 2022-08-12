scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, August 11, 2022

Supertech demolition: Building body grants clearance for charging

The demolition is fixed for August 21, with a cushion period that ends on August 28 the last date for completion of the demolition process keeping in mind the extension order of May 17 of the Supreme Court.

Written by Malavika Prasad | Noida |
August 12, 2022 3:35:23 am
The demolition is fixed for 2.30 pm on August 21. (Express Archive)

With days left to go for the demolition of Noida’s Supertech twin towers, the Central Building Research Institute (CBRI) has given its clearance for charging the towers subject to certain assurances given by Edifice Engineering and Supertech Ltd, sources said.

The demolition is fixed for August 21, with a cushion period that ends on August 28 the last date for completion of the demolition process keeping in mind the extension order of May 17 of the Supreme Court. Noida Authority held a meeting on August 6 to discuss the status of demolition, following directions of an SC order on July 29 in a miscellaneous application filed by Supertech Ltd. CBRI had sought details of the blast design, ground vibration, post demolition debris assessment, test blast, vibration monitoring report, dust cloud and structural audit of Emerald Court and ATS village which are in the vicinity of the site.

The apex court in its order said, “For this purpose, we permit CBRI to address a comprehensive communication on or before August 1, 2022, to Noida, with copies to Edifice Engineering and IRP of Supertech, specifically setting out information which is required by the CBRI. The information shall be collated and supplied to CBRI on or before August 5, 2022. Thereafter, NOIDA shall convene a meeting of the representatives of CBRI, Edifice Engineering and the IRP of Supertech on August 6, 2022, so as to sort out the matter.”

The matter is next listed on Friday and Noida Authority was instructed to file a status report in the meantime.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Why Nitish Kumar felt the absence of Sushil Modi, ‘Jaitley channel’Premium
Why Nitish Kumar felt the absence of Sushil Modi, ‘Jaitley channel’
RSS shake-up for BJP: Why and where allPremium
RSS shake-up for BJP: Why and where all
Indian Monsoon 2022 Live Updates: 2 dead as heavy rains lash Himachal; 3 ...Premium
Indian Monsoon 2022 Live Updates: 2 dead as heavy rains lash Himachal; 3 ...
Delhi Confidential: Shashi Tharoor to receive Legion Of Honour, France&#8...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Shashi Tharoor to receive Legion Of Honour, France&#8...

According to sources, CBRI gave the clearance for charging the towers from Thursday in order to meet the final demolition of date of August 28, which is subject to submission of the structural analysis report by Edifice Engineering by August 15 and the structural audit report by Supertech Ltd. of the affected towers in Emerald Court and ATS village by August 25. Edifice Engineering and Supertech Ltd. submitted their assurance on Wednesday, based on which CBRI gave its clearance on the same day, sources said.

More from Delhi

As per a press note, Noida Authority was to file its status report, post the CBRI’s report on structural audit, before the SC by Thursday.

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 12-08-2022 at 03:35:23 am

Most Popular

1

Laal Singh Chaddha movie review: Aamir Khan falls back on easy crutches in a meandering tale

2

Karan Johar shocked after Sonam Kapoor calls Kiara Advani, Kriti Sanon 'underrated': 'They think they're big stars in their head'

3

Economy losing money, freebies distribution a 'serious issue': Supreme Court

4

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann accepts resignation of doctor 'humiliated' by minister

5

Raksha Bandhan movie review: A committed Akshay Kumar can’t save this mothballed, melodramatic film

Featured Stories

Remembering an older generation of Indian chess champions
Remembering an older generation of Indian chess champions
The Portuguese Civil Code of 1867 is a colonial burden on Goa
The Portuguese Civil Code of 1867 is a colonial burden on Goa
Explained: Why is Europe keeping a watchful eye on deepening Russia-Turke...
Explained: Why is Europe keeping a watchful eye on deepening Russia-Turke...
Explained: Palestinian Islamic Jihad, the group that signed a fragile tru...
Explained: Palestinian Islamic Jihad, the group that signed a fragile tru...
Rajinikanth meeting with Governor triggers an old guessing game: will he,...
Rajinikanth meeting with Governor triggers an old guessing game: will he,...
Movie poster sees Kerala's political discourse slip down its deep potholes
Movie poster sees Kerala's political discourse slip down its deep potholes
PB Mehta writes: The Nine Lives of Nitish Kumar
Opinion

PB Mehta writes: The Nine Lives of Nitish Kumar

Premium
A Dhaka Hindu and a Kolkata Muslim recount what Independence meant to them
Voices of Partition

A Dhaka Hindu and a Kolkata Muslim recount what Independence meant to them

Premium
Movie poster sees Kerala's political discourse slip down its deep potholes

Movie poster sees Kerala's political discourse slip down its deep potholes

KL Rahul to lead India in ODI series against Zimbabwe

KL Rahul to lead India in ODI series against Zimbabwe

Sajjid Chinoy: 'Rupee is a better-performing currency against dollar on a trade-weighted basis'

Sajjid Chinoy: 'Rupee is a better-performing currency against dollar on a trade-weighted basis'

Premium
My India, my Pakistan
Opinion

My India, my Pakistan

The RSS's relationship with the national flag
Explained

The RSS's relationship with the national flag

Premium
Tejashwi's praise for Lalu, and how he came to stop Advani's rath yatra
Rewind & Replay

Tejashwi's praise for Lalu, and how he came to stop Advani's rath yatra

Smoking-on-plane video: Union Minister says probe underway

Smoking-on-plane video: Union Minister says probe underway

Mumbai to Goa: Arjun Tendulkar switches sides 

Mumbai to Goa: Arjun Tendulkar switches sides 

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 11: Latest News
Advertisement