Supertech demolition: Building body grants clearance for charging

With days left to go for the demolition of Noida’s Supertech twin towers, the Central Building Research Institute (CBRI) has given its clearance for charging the towers subject to certain assurances given by Edifice Engineering and Supertech Ltd, sources said.

The demolition is fixed for August 21, with a cushion period that ends on August 28 the last date for completion of the demolition process keeping in mind the extension order of May 17 of the Supreme Court. Noida Authority held a meeting on August 6 to discuss the status of demolition, following directions of an SC order on July 29 in a miscellaneous application filed by Supertech Ltd. CBRI had sought details of the blast design, ground vibration, post demolition debris assessment, test blast, vibration monitoring report, dust cloud and structural audit of Emerald Court and ATS village which are in the vicinity of the site.

The apex court in its order said, “For this purpose, we permit CBRI to address a comprehensive communication on or before August 1, 2022, to Noida, with copies to Edifice Engineering and IRP of Supertech, specifically setting out information which is required by the CBRI. The information shall be collated and supplied to CBRI on or before August 5, 2022. Thereafter, NOIDA shall convene a meeting of the representatives of CBRI, Edifice Engineering and the IRP of Supertech on August 6, 2022, so as to sort out the matter.”

The matter is next listed on Friday and Noida Authority was instructed to file a status report in the meantime.

According to sources, CBRI gave the clearance for charging the towers from Thursday in order to meet the final demolition of date of August 28, which is subject to submission of the structural analysis report by Edifice Engineering by August 15 and the structural audit report by Supertech Ltd. of the affected towers in Emerald Court and ATS village by August 25. Edifice Engineering and Supertech Ltd. submitted their assurance on Wednesday, based on which CBRI gave its clearance on the same day, sources said.

As per a press note, Noida Authority was to file its status report, post the CBRI’s report on structural audit, before the SC by Thursday.