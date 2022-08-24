Supertech D-day: Air Force, Airport body asked to take precautions over dust cloud

With the Supertech twin towers demolition scheduled for Sunday, sources said the Airports Authority of India and the Indian Air Force have been requested to take precautionary measures for flight safety as a dust cloud is likely to appear up to 300 metres above ground level that may take 10-15 minutes to settle.

Preparations for D-day are on track and six personnel have been asked to be present to oversee the demolition, officials at Edifice Engineering, the Mumbai-based firm tasked with razing the twin towers partnering with South Africa-based Jet Demolition, said.

“There will be a team of six people who will be standing next to the blast point, where the button is going to be pushed. These are Chetan Dutta, who is a certified Indian blaster; three people from Jet Demolition who are managing director and master blaster Joe Brinkmann, senior manager Kevin Smit, and chief safety officer Marthinus Botha; project manager of the demolition from Edifice Engineering Mayur Mehta; and a police officer,” said Utkarsh Mehta, partner at Edifice Engineering.

The firm has started floor-to-floor connection of explosives in the towers early Tuesday which will be completed by day after tomorrow, he said, adding, “We have spent a lot of time designing the demolition plan. Plans have been made to decide how and at which angle the towers will come down. There are many consultants involved in the project including CBRI, our technical team. We have consultants from Kochi as well. We are totally confident about D-day.”

Traffic plan charted

Meanwhile, Noida traffic police has begun preparations to ensure smooth flow of traffic on Sunday.

Ganesh Prasad Saha, DCP (Traffic), said, “A detailed plan has been charted regarding traffic arrangements for the demolition day, which is in its final stages. The road opposite the towers was closed a few days ago around the time when the charging process began. Movement of vehicles around the towers is being regularly monitored.On August 28, the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway will be shut for half an hour. The roads around the towers in the exclusion zone will be completely restricted for entry, and connecting roads will also be barricaded. Our control room will be watching traffic via Google maps. The public will be kept abreast with traffic updates on the day via Twitter. We will issue a traffic bulletin every half hour and, if required, every 15 minutes. Since it is a Sunday, concentration of traffic personnel in the area will be heavy but we will also ensure congestion does not take place in other areas in the district.”

Details of route diversions will be shared with the public two-three days before Sunday, Saha said, adding that arrangements have been made for commuters using Google maps – they will be able to spot roads that have been cordoned off and can access alternate routes accordingly.