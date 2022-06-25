Days after residents ‘assaulted’, Sunshine Helios builder given final warning by Noida authority

Noida Authority has issued a final warning to Helios builders to complete the handover process to its residents. As per the residents, an order was issued by the Allahabad High Court last year which stated that the builder has to hand over the maintenance of the housing society to the Association of Apartments (AoA).

“In previous instances, several meetings have taken place and directions have been given that the society needs to be handed over to the residents. No effort has been made by the company in this direction which has resulted in the residents getting discontent. The dissatisfaction of the residents can also lead to law and order situations,” read a notice issued by Noida Authority on Wednesday to Sunshine Infrawell.

The Noida Authority has directed that the Court order should be carried out by the builder with immediate effect.

According to the association secretary, maintenance responsibilities have not been handed over to them for years despite several indictments. “We have an order from the Allahabad High Court from March 2021. We also have four orders from the Noida Authority referring to this. Thirteen of our residents have won cases related to this,” the secretary said.

Residents of Sunshine Helios in Sector 78 were allegedly beaten up on Sunday after they protested against the builder’s alleged poor upkeep and refusal to hand over the maintenance to the resident welfare association (RWA).

Things came to a head on Saturday after four children got stuck inside an elevator in the society for 20 minutes. The resident association secretary said that the issues with the lifts were not new. “On May 12, one of the lifts dropped an entire floor. On Saturday, three children were stuck in a lift for almost 20 minutes,” the secretary alleged