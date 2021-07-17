Kejriwal writes to PM Modi asking him to confer Bharat Ratna on late Sunderlal Bahuguna

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking him to confer the Bharat Ratna posthumously on the late Sunderlal Bahuguna. The environmental activist and leader of the Chipko movement had succumbed to Covid at the age of 94 in May this year.

Bahuguna hailed from Tehri Garhwal district of Uttarakhand, a state that the Aam Aadmi Party has set its eyes on for the Assembly elections next year. AAP had earlier said that they would contest all 70 seats in the next assembly elections.

In the letter, Kejriwal highlighted Bahuguna’s journey from fighting for India’s independence in his younger days to starting the Chipko movement in the 1970s. The CM wrote in his letter that at a time when the world was engaging in rampant environmental exploitation, Bahuguna had the foresight to dedicate himself to protecting the environment.

The letter read, “We the people of India are fortunate to have a personality like Sunderlal Bahuguna born in our country to guide us. His whole life is a source of inspiration for all of us.”

He added that there is a photo of Bahuguna in the Delhi Vidhan Sabha that continues to inspire and guide policy decisions in Delhi.