Sundar Nagar market body asks traders to shut shop until Mar 31 amid coronavirus outbreak

On Thursday, just seven-eight of the 38 shops in the market were open. (Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, most shops in South Delhi’s upscale Sundar Nagar market will be closed till March 31. This is the first time in its 80-year history that the market, known for jewellery, handicrafts and restaurants, has taken such a decision.

Sundar Nagar Market Traders’ Association president Komal Jain said he has given a call to close shops to prevent transfer of disease, adding that those who want to keep their shops open can do so.

“We felt it would be best to close down the market, keeping in mind the safety of our members, traders, staff and also our clients,” he said.

When The Indian Express visited the market on Thursday, it was mostly deserted just seven-eight of the 38 shops were open. Even among the shops that were open, some were preparing to shut due to lack of footfall.

Mascot’s book shop owner Vijay Chopra, who was in the process of closing the shop, said he will keep it closed for at least four days on the advisory of the association.

Ojas jewellery and handicrafts shopkeeper D D Pandey also said he will close the shop as there are barely any customers.

Some shopkeepers, meanwhile, were unhappy with the decision and said apart from creating losses, it is also spreading “unnecessary panic”.

Gur Sarab Singh, who owns Variety Arts Emporium, said, “This is a posh market… we have been taking all precautions by asking people to regularly sanitise their hands. Such decisions will cause economic loss as people will stop coming to the market.”

“The market, like the others in the city, should remain open until the government issues orders to shut down,” Singh added.

