Sunanda Pushkar case: HC notice to Tharoor on Delhi Police plea seeking condonation of delay in filing revision petition

The Delhi High Court Thursday issued a notice to Congress MP Shashi Tharoor over the police’s plea seeking condonation of delay in filing of a revision petition related to his discharge in the abetment to suicide and cruelty case over his wife Sunanda Pushkar’s death.

The Delhi police moved the High Court in a plea seeking revision of an order passed by the trial court last year.

Appearing for Tharoor, Senior Advocate Vikas Pahwa objected to the “15 month” delay in filing of the review plea as the order of the trial court was passed in August 2021. He further said that a copy of the plea had not been served to his clients as well.

Pahwa also submitted various orders passed in the course of the trial by sessions judge as well as other trial court judges stating that documents of the case should not be shared with anyone else other than the parties, protecting Tharoor from a “media trial”.

“The case files should not be given to anyone other than the parties involved in the matter”, Pahwa said. At this point the HC questioned, “But how can this be done, these are public documents?”

Pushkar was found dead in a suite of a luxury hotel in Delhi on January 17, 2014. The Delhi Police initially registered an FIR against unknown persons on charges of murder, on January 1, 2015. Tharoor was later booked under IPC Sections 498A (husband or his relative subjecting a woman to cruelty) and 306 (abetment to suicide).

On August 31, 2019, the Delhi Police asked a Delhi court to prosecute Tharoor for abetment to suicide or “alternatively” frame murder charges against him.

Following the judgment, Tharoor had told the court that it was “seven-and-a-half years of absolute torture”. He later released a statement saying that his faith in the judiciary had been “vindicated” and his “long nightmare” was over.

“I have weathered dozens of unfounded accusations and media vilification patiently, sustained by my faith in the Indian judiciary, which today stands vindicated. In our justice system, the process is all too often the punishment. Nonetheless, the fact that justice has been done, at last, will allow all of us in the family to mourn Sunanda in peace,” he said.