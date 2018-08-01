Sunanda Pushkar case: Delhi court allows Shashi Tharoor to travel abroad

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor was granted regular bail by the court on July 7. (File) Congress MP Shashi Tharoor was granted regular bail by the court on July 7. (File)

A Delhi court on Wednesday granted permission to Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, who has been accused in his wife Sunanda Pushkar’s death case, to travel abroad. In his application before the Patiala House court, Tharoor had sought permission to go to Canada for a few days on August 10, ANI reported. The court directed Tharoor to furnish a fixed deposit receipt of Rs 2 lakh, which would be refunded after his return.

The Thiruvananthapuram MP was granted regular bail by the court on July 7 after he appeared before it in pursuance to the summons issued to him. The court had directed Tharoor not to leave the country without permission and also asked him not to tamper with evidence.

During the hearing for Tharoor’s anticipatory bail petition on July 5, the Delhi Police had opposed it, saying the Congress leader might “flee the country”. However, Special Judge Arvind Kumar accepted Tharoor’s plea, who contended that the chargesheet was already submitted in the case and the Special Investigation Team (SIT) had stated that the probe was concluded and his custodial interrogation was not required.

Pushkar was found dead in a suite of a luxury hotel in the city on the night of January 17, 2014. Tharoor has been charged under Sections 498A (husband or his relative subjecting a woman to cruelty) and 306 (abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), but has not been arrested in the case.

