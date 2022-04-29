Summer camp for govt school children to focus on foundational reading, writing and numeracy

To continue the focus on foundational learning in reading, writing and numeracy, all government school students of classes III to IX will be required to attend ‘summer camp’ in their schools from May 11 to June 15.

Schools in Delhi have been operating at full capacity for all grades since April 1 and since then, the focus for government school students of classes III to IX has been entirely on foundational reading, writing and numeracy through the government’s Mission Buniyaad programme. Schools have not been teaching the syllabus for these particular grades and have only been conducting classes for foundational Hindi and Maths, with a weekly assessment of their learning level.

This focus will continue through the course of the summer vacation. While earlier Mission Buniyaad summer camps were held only for students who had been identified as falling behind their grade level, this year, all students of these grades will be required to attend.

“The students already at a grade-appropriate level should be productively engaged by encouraging them to use library books extensively to further enhance their reading skills. They may also be encouraged to participate in peer-group activities with other groups,” read the instructions to schools issued by the Directorate of Education.

The camp will be conducted from 7.30 am to 11.00 am every day, with 45-minute sessions each for Hindi/Urdu, Maths, English and co-curricular activities.

At the end of this period, their learning level will be assessed, the findings of which will be shared with the department and the parents of the children.

Heads of schools have been instructed to “personally monitor” student attendance during the camp and “ensure maximum attendance”. Zonal and district officials have also been directed to visit at least one school within their jurisdiction daily during the camp.

Migrant families return to their villages with their children during the summer vacation, and teachers across schools have been speaking to parents—at the parent-teacher meeting earlier this month, during regular interactions and with the help of school management committee members—to convince them to stay in the city during May and June, so their children can attend the camp.