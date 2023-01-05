scorecardresearch
Sultanpuri hit-and-run case: Two more men were involved, say Delhi Police

Five men have already been arrested for allegedly killing Anjali Singh, 20, after crushing her under their car in Sultanpuri.

The Delhi Police said Thursday they are looking for two more accused in the Sultanpuri hit-and-run case. Five men have already been arrested for allegedly killing Anjali Singh, 20, after crushing her under their car in Sultanpuri early on New Year’s Day. They also dragged Singh’s body 10-12 km from Sultanpuri to Kanjhawala.

The five accused—Deepak Khanna, Amit Khanna, Krishan, Mithun, and Manoj Mittal—were inside the car which killed the woman. While the FIR and initial inquiry state Deepak was driving the Baleno, it has now come to the fore that Amit was behind the wheel.

Sagar Preet Hooda, Special Commissioner of Police (Law & Order), said, “ During interrogation, we found the involvement of two more accused persons. One of them, Ankush Khanna, is the brother of Amit. The other is Ashutosh”.

A senior police officer said,” Ankush asked the accused to lie about the fact that Amit was driving the car since Amit doesn’t have a driver’s license. The accused then told the police that Deepak was driving the car.”

“The other person, Ashutosh, is the brother-in-law of the owner of the Baleno. He had the car and lent it to the accused. We have found he tried to tamper with the evidence. We will arrest him as well,” added the officer.

According to the police, a chargesheet is being prepared in the case and the accused will be produced at a Rohini court.

First published on: 05-01-2023 at 13:14 IST
