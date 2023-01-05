scorecardresearch
Thursday, Jan 05, 2023

Sultanpuri hit-and-run case: Court sends accused to 4-day police custody

The five accused persons – Deepak Khanna, Amit Khanna, Manoj Mittal, Krishan, and Mithun – were produced before Metropolitan Magistrate Sanya Dalal at Rohini district court through video conferencing.

Anjali Singh; the Baleno that hit her scooty.

A Delhi court Thursday sent five men accused in the Sultanpuri hit-and-run case to four more days of police custody following submissions in court that they needed to be confronted with two other men whose role came to light during investigation.



Read |As Anjali was dragged, 3 police vans looked for Baleno – unsuccessfully

The investigating officer in the case moved for five-day police remand of the accused. “This was a gruesome incident… the car hit the victim, her body was dragged 13 km… two others need to be arrested in this case.”

Police said the two men were identified as Ashutosh, who allegedly lent his car to the five accused, and Ankush Khanna, who is the brother of Amit. Police initially thought Deepak was driving the Baleno, but later told the court that it was in fact Amit who was at the wheel at the time.

When the court asked why police needed five days custody considering the fact that they were already sent to three-days police remand, the IO said, “The route is big in this case. We have to see CCTV footage of the area. They drove around for two hours. During interrogation they were lying, only now they are revealing details.”

Read |Delhi hit-and-run: Police trace, question victim’s companion, who fled accident site in fear

Advocate Gajender Pawar, who appeared for Mittal, said the court must look at the gravity of offence while considering the police remand and submitted that the offences were bailable. However, the court pointed out that the IPC sections invoked against the accused were not bailable and said: “If you are innocent, what is the hurdle in giving police custody remand?”

Pawar told the court that his client was ready to cooperate with the investigation.

The five men were arrested for allegedly killing Anjali Singh (20), after crushing her under their car in Sultanpuri early on New Year’s Day. They also dragged Singh’s body 10-12 km from Sultanpuri to Kanjhawala.

First published on: 05-01-2023 at 17:44 IST
