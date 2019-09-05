Sultanpur National Park set for green overhaul

The Sultanpur National Park area will be developed into an Eco-Sensitive Zone in the coming months, with the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) holding a meeting Wednesday to discuss the draft zonal master plan. Officials said activities to attract birds would be encouraged within a 5 km-radius of the park. These include the conservation of natural water resources, restoration of reservoirs and ponds, organic farming, agro-forestry, and plantation in vacant public areas.

At the meeting, GMDA CEO V Umashankar said, “The draft zonal master plan will soon be finalised.” According to the plan, there would be a ban on tree-cutting and new construction, and on the extraction of ground water in the zone.

To expand roads in the zone, permission would first be needed from the Forest Department and Environment Ministry, said officials.