scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 02, 2023

Sultanpur accident: Residents stage protest outside police station, demand strict action against accused

Hundreds of people gathered outside the police station, demanding strict action against the five men who were in the car that crashed into the scooter of the woman, 20, early Sunday.

A group of women also stopped a Delhi Police car from entering the police station, shouting slogans and demanding justice for the woman and her family.
Listen to this article
Sultanpur accident: Residents stage protest outside police station, demand strict action against accused
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Protests broke out outside the Sultanpuri Police Station in Outer Delhi Monday, with local residents demanding swift justice for the woman who was killed after her scooter was hit by a car, and she was dragged by the vehicle for almost 4 km from Sultanpuri to Kanjhawala.

Hundreds of people gathered outside the police station, demanding strict action against the five men who were in the car that crashed into the scooter of the woman, 20, early Sunday. According to the police, five men, who were in the car, have been arrested and booked for rash driving and causing death by negligence.

A group of women also stopped a Delhi Police car from entering the police station, shouting slogans and demanding justice for the woman and her family.

Sundari Devi, one of the women protesting outside the police station, said the condition in which the body was found also made them apprehensive that the woman was sexually assaulted.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Supreme Court upholds demonetisation: What was the challenge about?
Supreme Court upholds demonetisation: What was the challenge about?
Why the Indian rupee fell 10% against the US dollar in 2022
Why the Indian rupee fell 10% against the US dollar in 2022
Delhi Confidential: How ICCR plans to tackle concerns over distortion of ...
Delhi Confidential: How ICCR plans to tackle concerns over distortion of ...
Inflation rate, festive demand push Dec GST mop-up to Rs 1.5 lakh crore
Inflation rate, festive demand push Dec GST mop-up to Rs 1.5 lakh crore

“The police should do a proper investigation so that the truth comes out. How can they (accused) not realise that they had hit a woman on a Scooty and that her body was entangled in the car’s undercarriage? We want the accused to be punished,” she said.

The woman’s naked body was found almost an hour after the accident. According to police officials, her clothes were torn off because she was dragged for a long distance.

More from Delhi

The police said her body was stuck between the rear tyre and the car. When the accused found the woman’s body, they allegedly removed it from the car’s tyre and fled from the spot.

First published on: 02-01-2023 at 14:22 IST
Next Story

One leader’s Vipassana is another leader’s ‘leisure break’

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 02: Latest News
Advertisement
close