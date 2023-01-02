Sultanpur accident: Residents stage protest outside police station, demand strict action against accused

Protests broke out outside the Sultanpuri Police Station in Outer Delhi Monday, with local residents demanding swift justice for the woman who was killed after her scooter was hit by a car, and she was dragged by the vehicle for almost 4 km from Sultanpuri to Kanjhawala.

Hundreds of people gathered outside the police station, demanding strict action against the five men who were in the car that crashed into the scooter of the woman, 20, early Sunday. According to the police, five men, who were in the car, have been arrested and booked for rash driving and causing death by negligence.

A group of women also stopped a Delhi Police car from entering the police station, shouting slogans and demanding justice for the woman and her family.

Sundari Devi, one of the women protesting outside the police station, said the condition in which the body was found also made them apprehensive that the woman was sexually assaulted.

“The police should do a proper investigation so that the truth comes out. How can they (accused) not realise that they had hit a woman on a Scooty and that her body was entangled in the car’s undercarriage? We want the accused to be punished,” she said.

The woman’s naked body was found almost an hour after the accident. According to police officials, her clothes were torn off because she was dragged for a long distance.

The police said her body was stuck between the rear tyre and the car. When the accused found the woman’s body, they allegedly removed it from the car’s tyre and fled from the spot.