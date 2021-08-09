‘Sulli deals’: DCW summons Delhi Police Cyber Cell DCP

Delhi Commission for Women chairperson Swati Maliwal has summoned the DCP of the Delhi Police Cyber Cell for failing to provide information on the action taken in complaints in the Sulli deals case.

Several women had approached the Delhi Commission for Women, complaining that their personal details were leaked on social media and indecent messages were posted about them.

Police in Noida as well as Delhi had registered separate FIRs against unknown persons for creating the app where photos were uploaded with an intention to defame and harass them – the text accompanying the photo read ‘Deal of the day’. The photos of the women, including a pilot and journalists, were taken from their social media pages. A complaint was also filed by the National Commission for Women.

In the summons addressed to the DCP, Maliwal said that a reply had been received from the Delhi police on August 3 stating that UP Police had not provided them with any complaint.

“This reply is totally unsatisfactory as the Commission itself had annexed copies of more than 250 complaints received in the Commission, with its notice and had asked for specific point-wise information with respect to the case. Clearly, your office has failed to provide the information sought,” the summons read.

The Commission had also sought the information once more time, and asked the DCP along with the investigating officer to appear before the commission on August 18.

No arrest has been made in the case so far.