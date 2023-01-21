Sukesh objects to being lodged with transgender inmate

Sukesh Chandrashekhar, accused of extorting Rs 217 crore from Aditi Singh, wife of former Fortis promoter Shivinder Singh, told a Delhi court during a hearing through video conferencing on Friday that he does not feel safe inside Mandoli jail, where he is lodged “alongside heinous criminals”, and wants to be shifted to his previous cell where he can play badminton and ludo with inmates he feels safe with.

The application, moved before Additional Sessions Judge Shailender Malik through his lawyer Anant Malik, asks that he be transferred to jail number 14, that action be taken against the Deputy Superintendent, and that CCTV footage be obtained from his jail premises.

Sukesh told the court that he has been transferred from jail number 14 to jail number 13 after he complained against the jail staff. He told the court that he was previously lodged in a small jail with an inmate strength of 250. They were accused of non-heinous offences, and Sukesh said he “could interact and pass my time with” them.

He claimed he was transferred to jail number 14 with an inmate strength of 1,500 – mostly heinous criminals, gangsters and a transgender person – after he refused to withdraw allegations against AAP leader Satyendar Jain and the former DG (Prisons) Sandeep Goel.

“I request that I be treated like every other inmate in jail. But I have been confined and harassed. I request that I be lodged with other inmates who I could speak (to), play ludo, badminton (with), which is allowed in jail, but in vain. I have been purposefully lodged with a transgender (person), this shows how sick-minded the Tihar jail officials are,” he told the court.

Sukesh told the court that since he has a disability in his left hand and various health complications, he was asking for help from inmates lodged in his previous cell for daily chores, and was also provided with a television “so that I can keep myself busy”.

He told the court that the inmates in the jail were threatened not to talk to him, which was affecting his mental health.

“I humbly submit that I am completely unsafe in this jail and I am anticipating incidents to take place in mysterious ways, ” his application read.

Malik told The Indian Express, “The prosecution argued that his application regarding the transfer from Mandoli Jail was pending before the Supreme Court and that an undertrial prisoner cannot have a jail of his choice. I have told the court that this case had its roots in a previous order which had asked for an enquiry against the jail staff and this whole act was done to circumvent the enquiry.”