Wednesday, Jan 18, 2023

Sukesh Chandrashekhar alleges ‘mental harassment, threats’ in jail by Satyendar Jain, Arvind Kejriwal

In a letter to Delhi Lieutenant Governor, Sukesh Chandrashekhar has alleged that jailed AAP minister Satyendar Jain asked two deputy superintendents of Mandoli Jail to "threaten and extort" him.

Sukesh Chandrashekhar. (File photo)
Alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, in a fresh letter to Delhi Lieutenant Governor, has levelled allegations that he is being “mentally harassed” and “threatened” by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and jailed AAP minister Satyendar Jain to withdraw his complaint against them.

In the letter issued by his lawyers, Chandrashekhar alleged that Jain asked two deputy superintendents of Mandoli Jail to “threaten and extort” him inside the prison. “Ever since January 7, I have been constantly threatened and harassed mentally for something or the other, due to which I have not eaten my food at all, as the mental pressure and their torture is mounting day by day,” the letter stated.

He further alleged that Jain, through jail officials, has given him a “final opportunity” to hand over all evidence he has against them and withdraw the statements he gave against them to the high-powered committee. In exchange, Chandrashekhar said, he has been offered a seat in the Karnataka Assembly elections and sand mining contracts in Punjab.

The letter further read that Jain, through jail officials, threatened him that if he did not accept their demands, he will be transferred to another jail within 48 hours. Chandrashekhar said that three days after he received the threats, he was transferred from Jail number 14 to Jail number 13, where hardcore criminals and gangsters are lodged.

Chandrashekhar further requested the L-G to transfer the probe into the extortion allegations made by him against Jain and shunted director general of prisons Sandeep Goel to a “central agency”.

Lodged in Mandoli jail, Chandrashekhar has been accused of extorting several high-profile persons by impersonating government officers.

For days leading up to the MCD elections in Delhi last month, Chandrasekhar had shot off letters alleging that Jain had sought protection money from him, and had also raised allegations against Kejriwal on multiple occasions. He also appeared before a Delhi court and levelled allegations against Mandoli Jail authorities claiming they were harassing him for sending a slew of complaints from the prison.

First published on: 13-01-2023 at 13:32 IST
