Sukesh Chandrashekhar moves Delhi HC against order framing money laundering charge in ‘two leaves’ symbol case

Alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar moved the Delhi High Court against a special court’s order framing the charge of money laundering against him in a 2017 Enforcement Directorate (ED) probe. This was in connection with a case where he allegedly acted as a middleman for AIADMK leader T T V Dinakaran and tried to bribe an Election Commission official to obtain the party’s ‘two leaves’ poll symbol for the V K Sasikala faction.

After hearing the arguments for some time on Thursday, a single judge bench of Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma observed that the “matter needs further consideration”, directed the parties to file their written submission, and listed the case for hearing on April 5.

Appearing for Chandrashekhar, advocate Anant Malik argued that certain facts were not before the special court and the proceedings arising from the alleged scheduled offence had been stayed by the high court in September 2019 in view of a stay granted by the Supreme Court in a connected matter in December 2018. “The entire charge order has been framed on the assumption that scheduled offence exists…the stay by Supreme Court is still operating. Once scheduled offence is stayed, the proceeds of crime is a question mark,” Malik said.

Appearing for the ED, advocate Zoheb Hossain argued that the protection granted by the Supreme Court is only with respect to the scheduled offence and has not been “extended to the PMLA [Prevention of Money Laundering Act] proceedings”. “Once scheduled offence is completely evaporated, only in such an eventuality, the PMLA proceeding won’t survive. He tells Dinakaran ‘I will get two leaves symbol’…takes the money and uses it for personal uses and buys expensive cars…this is only a dilatory tactic,” Hossain said. It was also contended that charges are framed when there is a “grave suspicion” and a stay order does not “wipe off” a scheduled offence.

Chandrashekhar has challenged the order of charge framed by special judge Geetanjli Goel on October 15, 2022, who held that there was “sufficient material on record to prima facie frame charge” against Chandrashekhar for the offence of money laundering under Section 3 of the PMLA.

The Delhi Police filed a chargesheet under sections 419 (cheating by personation), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) and 120B (criminal conspiracy), among other sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 8 (taking gratification by corrupt means to influence public servant) of the Prevention of Corruption Act. On the basis of the FIR of the Delhi Police, the ED filed its Enforcement Case Information Report on April 28, 2017 – the scheduled offences being Section 120B IPC and Section 8 PC Act — and an investigation was initiated. Chandrashekhar was arrested by the ED on April 1, 2022.

The case against Chandrashekhar is that on April 14, 2017, three days before Election Commission of India (ECI) proceedings, he allegedly impersonated himself as IAS Saravana Kumar (private secretary to then law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad) and contacted Dinakaran saying he could get a favourable order from ECI regarding their pending petition for ‘two leaves’ election symbol and struck a deal.

On April 16, 2017, he was arrested from a five-star hotel in Delhi where proceeds of crime of Rs 1.30 crore were recovered from Chandrashekhar’s possession. It has been alleged that Chandrashekhar also paid Rs 50 lakh to purchase two luxury cars also seized from the hotel.

The ED had argued before the special judge that the proceeds of the crime were Rs 2 crore and laundering happened by projecting the money as “untainted”. The ED claimed that it was transferred from Chennai to Delhi using the hawala network. The ED had also alleged that around Rs 12 lakh was also handed over by a lawyer as “outstanding legal fees” to the Delhi Police after she learnt that the money given to her by Chandrashekhar was generated out of a crime.