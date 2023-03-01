Sukesh Chandrashekar claims raid video leaked by jail staffer who wanted to act in Bollywood

Alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekar, who is facing allegations of extorting Rs 217 crore from the wife of a former Fortis promoter, has written a letter to the Delhi lieutenant governor addressing the recent video leak of a raid at his prison cell, claiming that the senior jail staffer who leaked the video wanted to star in Bollywood films and took money to fund his bodybuilding lifestyle.

A leaked CCTV footage was recently released to the media which showed jail officials conducting a raid in his cell and Chandrashekar weeping as they seized his expensive belongings.

In his letter, Chandrashekar named two jail staffers and said that they took multiple favours from him. He said that an assistant superintendent had forced him to introduce him to many Bollywood directors “as he wanted to get in films and he alone has taken Rs 30 lakhs from me as jail protection money to fund his body building activities”.

Chandrashekar claimed that the jail staffers leaked his video “under the instructions of Satyender Jain to divert attention from ED enquiry going on in my case where I have disclosed about Satyender Jain involvement.”

“There was nothing illegal seized from my cell, all the articles are legally procured by me in mulaqat as per rules, and in the same jail I have been there more than 4 months and multiple surprise searches have happened, how come nothing was procured…also as there is no cap on MRP of luxury clothes worn by me as I am undertrial and not a convict,” his letter reads.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has booked Chandrashekar on charges of money laundering and committing fraud against the wife of former Religare promoter Malvinder Singh. He is also involved in a Rs 200 crore money laundering case involving the wife of former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Singh. Actors Nora Fatehi and Jacqueline Fernandes have been questioned multiple times in connection with this case.