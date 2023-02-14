scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 14, 2023
Leaving court, a message from Sukesh for Jacqueline: ‘Wish her a Happy Valentine’s Day’

Jacqueline Fernandez has turned witness in an EOW case and recently told the court, "Sukesh Chandrashekar has played with my emotions, made my life hell and ruined my career and livelihood."

Sukesh Chandrashekar (left), Jacqueline Fernandez (right). (File)
Sukesh Chandrashekar, accused of extorting Rs 217 crore from the wife of a former Fortis promoter to fund an extravagant lifestyle, wished Actor Jacqueline Fernandez Valentine’s Day as he was escorted out of a National Investigation Agency courtroom amidst high security.

Sukesh was produced before Additional Sessions Judge Shailender Malik, who had disposed of an application allowing the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to sell 26 luxury cars, which belonged to his wife Leena. It is also expected that Sukesh’s custody may be taken by the ED in a separate case as the judge allowed the agency to join him in their investigation.

Sukesh had turned up for the hearing in a neatly cropped haircut, wearing a Gucci shirt and jeans, surrounded by armed personnel.

Fernandez has turned witness in an EOW case and recently told the court, “Sukesh has played with my emotions, made my life hell and ruined my career and livelihood.”

As Sukesh left the courtroom on Tuesday, he was asked about allegations made by Fernandez. He told reporters, “I don’t want to comment anything about her. She has her reasons to say. I don’t want to say anything.”

Asked about his “relationship” with Fernandez, Sukesh said, “Wish her a happy Valentine’s day from my end.”

Sukesh also referred to the allegations that he has been levelling against senior AAP leaders. He said that he was waiting for a central agency to probe the allegations.

The EOW case stems from an FIR filed by Aditi Singh, wife of former Fortis promoter Shivinder Singh, who claimed she was duped by Sukesh, who extorted Rs 217 crore from her under the pretext of securing bail for her husband.

The ED is investigating proceeds of crime that Sukesh allegedly routed through various channels to fund an extravagant lifestyle. He is accused of giving over Rs 7 crore to Fernandez.

First published on: 14-02-2023 at 13:19 IST
