Monday, Mar 06, 2023
From Sukesh, a Holi message for Jacqueline: ‘Promise to bring colours back into your life’

Sukesh, who is currently in jail, also addressed the media, his family, supporters and "haters" — extending his wishing to all

Sukesh (right) has in the past wished the actor on Valentine's Day while he was being produced before the court. Fernandez has turned witness against him in an EOW case. (File Photos)
Sukesh Chandrashekar, who is facing allegations of extorting over Rs 200 crore from the wife of a former Fortis promoter, has written a letter to actor Jacqueline Fernandez wishing her a Happy Holi.

Sukesh wrote the letter addressing the media, his family, supporters and “haters” — extending his wishing to all.

Also Read |‘Jacqueline Fernandez tried to flee country’: ED opposes her bail in Rs 200 crore extortion case

He then goes onto address Fernandez. “I also wish the most fantastic human, the amazing, my ever-beautiful Jacqueline a very Happy Holi.”

“On this day, festival of colours, I promise you, the colours which faded or disappeared will be brought back to you, a 100x folds. This year in full jazzy and brightness, my style. I will make sure of that and its my responsibility,” his letter read.

“You know I will got to all extent, for you my baby girl. I love you my baby, stay smiling. You know well what you mean to me and how much you mean to me. Love you my princess, miss you loads, my bee. My bomma. My love,” the letter read.

Sukesh has in the past wished the actor on Valentine’s Day while he was being produced before the court. Fernandez has turned witness against him in an EOW case.

Jacqueline has been accused of enjoying over Rs 7 crore in proceeds of crime from Sukesh. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has alleged that Sukesh funded this by extorting Rs 217 crore from Aditi Singh, the wife of former Fortis promoter, Shivinder Singh.

First published on: 06-03-2023 at 22:24 IST
Surat traders stare at loss worth Rs 100 crore after Assam ban on power loom-made garments

EXPRESS INVESTIGATION | Deforestation Inc - how encroachments are ‘forests’ in govt’s forest cover map
