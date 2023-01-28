Sukesh Chandrashekar case | Court allows Jacqueline travel: ‘For India’s pride’

A Delhi court on Friday granted actor Jacqueline Fernandez permission to travel abroad, saying that “for the sake of the pride of the country”, unnecessary travel restrictions should not be imposed on her, taking note of the fact that a song of her film has been nominated for Oscars.

Fernandez had featured in film Tell It Like a Woman (2022), which has earned a nomination for music (original song). Competing in the same category is the song Naatu Naatu from Telugu film RRR, which won the best original song award in this year’s Golden Globes.

The ED opposed her plea stating that she had taken gifts to the tune of Rs 7.12 crore from Sukesh Chandrashekar, who in turn is accused of extorting Rs 217 from the family members of former Fortis promoters on the pretext of arranging them bail in a money laundering case.

The agency told Additional Sessions Judge Shailender Malik that she was a flight risk and investigation into the proceeds of crime was underway in Dubai.

The judge said that it must not be forgotten that Fernandez was “not going abroad for a personal visit rather to fulfil her professional commitments”.

“She is supposed to participate as an actress/performer in a concert to be organised at Annual Bottler Conference in Dubai. No doubt, the accused is facing prosecution, however, at the same time, her personal liberty to travel cannot be curtailed,” the court said.

The judge said that he was conscious of the fact that the case was at a crucial stage and there were high stakes in this case.

Advertisement

Fernandez will have to furnish a fixed deposit of Rs 1 crore and if she does not return, it will be forfeited in favour of the ED, the court said. She has to submit her itinerary and inform the agency when she will return, it said.

Fernandez told the court that she was “having imminent threat of being sued for damages on account of non-participation in that concert”.

Fernandez was granted permission to travel abroad on May 28, 2022, as well.

Advertisement

She had also sought court’s permission a second time to travel to Bahrain in order to meet her parents which was subsequently withdrawn due to the ED investigation.