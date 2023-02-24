‘If I can afford 5-10 lakh shoes what’s the problem,’ says alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar after luxury items found in his cell

A day after a host of luxury items were discovered in his prison cell during a surprise raid, alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar said that everything the officials found was legally allowed.

Jail officials recovered cash, jeans worth Rs 80,000 and Gucci footwear worth several lakhs in his prison cell on Thursday following inputs that the conman was living a “luxurious” life inside the Mandoli Jail in Delhi.

Watch | 'If I can afford 5-10 lakh shoes what's the problem,' says conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar after luxury items found in his cell

“Your family is allowed to give clothes, chappals, shoes and if it’s worth five lakh, ten lakh and if I can afford it, then what is the problem?” Chandrasekhar asked reporters outside a Delhi court on Friday.

“It is done by Deepak Sharma, assistant Superintendent and Jaisingh who have taken money from me, who have extorted money from me”, he added.

Leaked CCTV footage from the jail shows jail officials conducting a raid in his cell and Sukesh weeping as they seize his expensive belongings. In the video, five to seven personnel are seen entering Sukesh’s cell as he is resting. They start opening the bags and conducting the raid as Sukesh is seen standing in a corner. In another video, he is seen weeping.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has booked Sukesh on charges of money laundering and committing fraud against the wife of ex-Religare promoter Malvinder Singh. He is also involved in the Rs 200 crore money laundering case against the wife of Shivinder Singh. Bollywood actors Nora Fatehi and Jacqueline Fernandes have been questioned multiple times in connection with this case.

Chandrasekhar, who had earlier claimed he was being harassed by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and AAP minister Satyendar Jain, also said that Jain should ‘have some shame’ and resign from his post. For days leading up to the MCD elections in Delhi last month, Chandrasekhar had shot off letters alleging that Jain had sought protection money from him, and had also raised other allegations against Kejriwal on multiple occasions.