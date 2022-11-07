Sukesh shoots off another letter to L-G, this time seeks CBI probe

Alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar has again written to Delhi L-G VK Saxena via his lawyer, this time claiming he was being threatened by Delhi minister Satyendar Jain and former Director General Prisons Sandeep Goel. He has also demanded a CBI enquiry into the issue.

Chandrasekhar had written to the L-G earlier too, alleging that Jain, who is in jail in relation to a case of alleged money laundering filed by the Enforcement Directorate, had asked him for ‘protection money’. He had also alleged that he had paid around Rs 12.5 crore to Goel as protection money. He then issued a press release stating that Delhi CM and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal had promised him a Rajya Sabha seat in return of Rs 50 crore.

In his latest letter, Chandrasekhar claims: “… I have been receiving (threats) from the jail administration on behalf of Satyender Jain and DG prison Sandeep Goel.”

“(I am) requesting (you) to direct the CBI to initiate an urgent investigation and allow me to file FIR,” he wrote.

While AAP has not reacted to the latest letter, Kejriwal had responded to a question regarding Chandrasekhar’s allegations last week, stating that he was being propped up by the BJP. Several AAP leaders have also called him BJP’s star campaigner ahead of Gujarat elections.

“Ye kaun hai… before the Punjab election, they brought Kumar Vishwas. When the BJP realised that it is going to lose the Punjab election, it fired from Kumar Vishwas’s shoulder. Now, in Gujarat, the BJP is in such bad shape that they now need the support of Sukesh Chandrashekhar. You people are only showing that he is a conman. I heard that once he cheated somebody by posing as a CBI officer, as a law secretary, as a PMO officer…how can you believe him? The BJP is planting a fake, fictitious and fabricated story to divert the attention from the Gujarat Morbi bridge collapse. This is just BJP’s tactic to divert people’s focus from the bridge collapse,” Kejriwal had said.

The L-G had previously forwarded Chandrasekhar’s letter to the Delhi Chief Secretary of the Delhi government, asking them to verify the allegations and act as per law in the matter.