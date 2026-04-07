‘Conman’ Sukesh Chandrasekhar granted bail in PMLA case

Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar was granted bail in PMLA case on Tuesday.

Written by: Nirbhay Thakur
2 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Apr 7, 2026 04:52 PM IST
chandrasekharConman Sukesh Chandrasekhar
Make us preferred source on Google

A Delhi court on Tuesday granted bail to alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar in a money laundering case lodged by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in 2017. This was the 27th (out of 31) case against Sukesh in which he has been granted bail.

While granting bail to the alleged conman, special judge Vishal Gogne of Rouse Avenue Court said in his order, “Liberty being the most sacrosanct norm in our constitution, the court cannot preach liberty from its decisions while playing footsie with the State upon the bogey of special legislation or economic offences.”

The 2017 case pertained to allegations against Sukesh acting as a middleman for AIADMK leader T T V Dinakaran and bribing an Election Commission official to obtain the party’s ‘two leaves’ poll symbol for the V K Sasikala faction.

“While the offence of money laundering remains grave in nature, a special legislation like PMLA is not a grouse of the State to be exacted upon the liberty of an accused through the court. Thus, the existence even of 31 cases (including the present case) against the accused does not defeat his right to bail in this particular case when the period of detention has crossed the threshold of half of the period of proposed imprisonment under section 4 PMLA. Moreso, when he is already on bail in 26 out of the 31 cases,” said Judge Gogne.

Nirbhay Thakur
Nirbhay Thakur

Nirbhay Thakur is a Senior Correspondent with The Indian Express who primarily covers district courts in Delhi and has reported on the trials of many high-profile cases since 2023. Professional Background Education: Nirbhay is an economics graduate from Delhi University. Beats: His reporting spans the trial courts, and he occasionally interviews ambassadors and has a keen interest in doing data stories. Specializations: He has a specific interest in data stories related to courts. Core Strength: Nirbhay is known for tracking long-running legal sagas and providing meticulous updates on high-profile criminal trials. Recent notable articles In 2025, he has written long form articles and two investigations. Along with breaking many court stories, he has also done various exclusive stories. 1) A long form on Surender Koli, accused in the Nithari serial killings of 2006. He was acquitted after spending 2 decades in jail. was a branded man. Deemed the “cannibal" who allegedly lured children to his employer’s house in Noida, murdered them, and “ate their flesh” – his actions cited were cited as evidence of human depravity at its worst. However, the SC acquitted him finding various lapses in the investigation. The Indian Express spoke to his lawyers and traced the 2 decades journey.  2) For decades, the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has been at the forefront of the Government’s national rankings, placed at No. 2 over the past two years alone. It has also been the crucible of campus activism, its protests often spilling into national debates, its student leaders going on to become the faces and voices of political parties of all hues and thoughts. The Indian Express looked at all court cases spanning over two decades and did an investigation. 3) Investigation on the 700 Delhi riots cases. The Indian Express found that in 17 of 93 acquittals (which amounted to 85% of the decided cases) in Delhi riots cases, courts red-flag ‘fabricated’ evidence and pulled up the police. Signature Style Nirbhay’s writing is characterized by its procedural depth. He excels at summarizing 400-page chargesheets and complex court orders into digestible news for the general public. X (Twitter): @Nirbhaya99 ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Apr 07: Latest News
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments