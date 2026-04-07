‘Conman’ Sukesh Chandrasekhar granted bail in PMLA case

A Delhi court on Tuesday granted bail to alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar in a money laundering case lodged by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in 2017. This was the 27th (out of 31) case against Sukesh in which he has been granted bail.

While granting bail to the alleged conman, special judge Vishal Gogne of Rouse Avenue Court said in his order, “Liberty being the most sacrosanct norm in our constitution, the court cannot preach liberty from its decisions while playing footsie with the State upon the bogey of special legislation or economic offences.”

The 2017 case pertained to allegations against Sukesh acting as a middleman for AIADMK leader T T V Dinakaran and bribing an Election Commission official to obtain the party’s ‘two leaves’ poll symbol for the V K Sasikala faction.