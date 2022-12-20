scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Dec 20, 2022

Sukesh Chandrasekhar claims harassment in jail for making allegations against Arvind Kejriwal; court calls for report

The court said since Chandrasekhar has made the allegations that his complaints were not being forwarded by Mandoli Jail and prison authorities were allegedly harassing him a report be called by the jail authorities on this issue.

Sukesh Chandrasekhar jail news, indian expressSukesh Chandrasekhar (left), Arvind Kejriwal (right). (File)
Alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar, an accused in a Rs 200 crore extortion case, appeared before a Delhi court and levelled allegations against Mandoli Jail authorities claiming they were harassing him for sending a slew of complaints from the prison.

For days leading up to the MCD elections, Chandrasekhar had shot off a string of letters alleging that AAP leader Satyendar Jain had asked for protection money from him and had also trained his attacks on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on multiple occasions.

Chandrasekhar appeared before Additional Sessions Judge Shailender Malik from judicial custody. As the court directed the prosecution to file written submissions detailing the role of each accused to expedite the trial, Chandrasekhar walked up to the judge surrounded by his lawyers and security staff as he levelled allegations of harassment.

“I am being harassed by the jail authorities. I am a witness against the Delhi Chief Minister. Now, they are putting pressure on me. I am harassed mentally and I should not be tortured,” he told the court.

The judge said, “Let a copy be sent to the DG Prisons so that the concerned inmate can be given proper and dignified treatment in jail.”

Actor Jacqueline Fernandez, who is a co-accused in this case, also was present in the courtroom. She has been accused of enjoying proceeds of the crime after Chandrashekhar allegedly extorted Rs 200 crore from Aditi Singh, the wife of former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Singh, while sitting in jail.

Meanwhile, a three-member committee formed by the Delhi lieutenant governor to inquire into allegations made by Chandrashekar against Kejriwal and Jain has recommended a ‘detailed investigation’ by a specialised agency such as CBI and ED.

First published on: 20-12-2022 at 02:22:40 pm
