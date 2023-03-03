In fresh attack, Sukesh Chandrasekhar says Arvind Kejriwal, Satyendar Jain dedicated song ‘Yeh Dosti’ to him on birthday in 2017

In a fresh attack from behind the bars, ‘conman’ Sukesh Chandrasekhar has alleged that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his colleague Satyendar Jain had dedicated the Bollywood classic “Yeh Dosti (Hum Nahin Todenge)” to him on his birthday six years ago.

In a five-page statement released through his counsel, advocate Anant Malik, Chandrasekhar alleged this was on March 25, 2017 while the two were persuading him to bring in funding from the Middle East and south India. The alleged conman, however, claimed he no longer had any friendship with the duo, just “payback” to offer.

Commenting on Manish Sisodia’s recent arrest by the CBI, Chandrasekhar said this was “only the start” regarding the allegations of corruption and receiving kickbacks against him even as he issued a cryptic message to the Delhi Chief Minister: “I am coming for you” in regard to his alleged knowledge of all such “commission and kickbacks.”

“Kejriwalji, I hope you have not forgotten the song you and Satyendar Jain dedicated to me on 25th March 2017 on my birthday – Ye Dostathi, hum nahi chodyenge and persuaded me to bring in contributions from Middle East and South India, as everything you have done for your benefits and used people, and me, there is no dosathi, only payback now,” Chandrasekhar, who is lodged at jail no. 13 in Mandoli, alleged.

No immediate reaction was available from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) regarding the allegations.

Questioning the timing of Jain’s resignation, Chandrasekhar alleged that it came after his “demand” during his last appearance in court on the sidelines of which he had addressed the media.

“…you could have done this 9 months prior itself in regards to Satyendar Jain, why this now suddenly, when I had challenged you 4 days ago demanding Satyendar Jain resignation during my court production…,” he added.

This, he alleged, was triggered by fear related to the backlash of hawala transactions involving Jain which Chandrasekhar had told the Enforcement Directorate (ED) about, he said.