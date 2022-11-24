Suitcase with suspected remains of human body found in Faridabad

A suitcase containing suspected remains of a human body was found in a forested area in Faridabad Thursday afternoon, the police said.

According to the police, the suitcase was found in the bushes in the forest area near Pali Road in Surajkund. They added that a passer-by noticed the suitcase and found it suspicious and called the control room.

A police officer said that around 2.35 pm, the police received information about a suitcase being found about 100 metre inside the forest area on Pali Road, following which senior police officials, two crime branch teams and a forensic team reached the spot.

An officer said, “It appears to be a torso and parts of an upper limb of a human body. The remains are decomposed. Prima facie, it appears that a person had been murdered elsewhere and the body was dumped here some time ago. It looks like the limbs had been decapitated. The remains had been wrapped in a plastic bag and a sack,” said a police officer.

Sube Singh, spokesperson for Faridabad police, said, “The victim has not been identified. A post-mortem will be conducted. We are checking CCTV footage in the vicinity.”

The police said they will check with the police stations in the vicinity, including in neighbouring Delhi, Gurgaon and Nuh districts, for missing person reports filed recently. They have also released two phone numbers and appealed to the public to share any information related to the case.

“The forensic teams are collecting samples, which will be sent to the lab for identification and further DNA analysis,” said the police officer.