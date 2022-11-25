Suitcase with torso found in Faridabad: Delhi police rules out Shraddha Walkar connection

A day after a suitcase with a suspected body part was found in a forest area in Faridabad’s Surajkund, police said they contacted Delhi Police investigating the Shraddha Walkar murder to look at the remains. Delhi Police, however, said no connection with the case has emerged so far.

Faridabad police said the remains, a torso, has been kept at the civil hospital mortuary for identification for 72 hours, and a medical board will conduct the post-mortem. Police said inquest proceedings shall be conducted.

Sube Singh, spokesperson, Faridabad police, said, “Senior police officials including DCP NIT, ACP NIT, SHO Surajkund, three crime branch teams and a forensic team conducted an inspection at the spot. A polythene bag with the contact number of a garment store in Delhi was found a few feet away from the suitcase, along with some clothes that have been sent to the lab. Delhi Police were also called to look at the remains during the probe.”

A Delhi police officer involved in Walkar’s murder probe said, “We had gone to check after Faridabad police called us. The remains appear to be of some other recent case.”

Another Delhi police officer, who went to the spot, added, “A missing report of a boy was filed at our police station in Delhi last week. So a team went to Surajkund on Thursday to see if the body part was related to that case, but the identity could not be ascertained.”

Faridabad police said that prima facie, the remains appear to be more than two months old, adding that more details will emerge after the post-mortem.

On Thursday around 2.35 pm, a passerby noticed the suitcase and informed the police control room.

“We will contact the garment store whose contact is on the polythene bag recovered from the crime scene. The clothes found look like they belonged to a teenager or young adult… someone below the age of 20. A preliminary probe suggests that someone committed the murder and dumped the torso in a suitcase in the forest after decapitating other body parts to avoid identification. Several teams are working to identify the body and CCTVs in the area are being checked. We have also written to police stations of other districts in Haryana and neighbouring districts of Nuh, Faridabad and Gurgaon to check all missing persons’ complaints filed in the past two-three months,” said a police officer in Faridabad.