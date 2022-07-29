scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, July 29, 2022

Suit against Newslaundry: Delhi HC refuses interim relief to TV Today Network

In the suit filed last year, TV Today Network had sought damages of Rs 2 crore (Rs 2,00,00,100) from them for “commercially disparaging” its commercial products and for “defaming” it, its news anchors, management and employees.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
Updated: July 29, 2022 11:42:52 am
In the interim, TV Today Network had sought an injunction restraining Newslaundry and its staff from infringing the copyrights of the media organisation and publishing any defamatory or commercial disparaging content against its news channels. (Express/File)

The Delhi High Court on Friday refused to grant interim relief to TV Today Network, which owns the news channels India Today and Aaj Tak, in the defamation and copyright infringement suit against Newslaundry, its management and senior editorial staff. In the suit filed last year, TV Today Network had sought damages of Rs 2 crore (Rs 2,00,00,100) from them for “commercially disparaging” its commercial products and for “defaming” it, its news anchors, management and employees.

Justice Asha Menon, during the pronouncement of the order on the application seeking interim relief, said the matter is to be considered a commercial dispute. She further said that neither the aspect of balance of convenience lies in favour of TV Today Network nor has the aspect of irreparable loss been met to grant the interim relief. The court said that though it could be said that there is a degree of prima facie case to be considered, interim injunction cannot be granted at this stage.

As per the suit, Newslaundry has uploaded various videos on its website and social media platforms wherein it “has infringed” on TV Today Network’s copyrights, “made untrue, unfair, disparaging as well as maliciously defamatory remarks” about the news, reporting and news anchors of the news channels operated by it as well as management of the media group.

More from Delhi

In the interim, TV Today Network had sought an injunction restraining Newslaundry and its staff from infringing the copyrights of the media organisation and publishing any defamatory or commercial disparaging content against its news channels. TV Today Network had also sought to take down the alleged content from the Newslaundry website and its YouTube channel as well as social media profiles. It had also sought suspension, blocking and termination of Newslaundry’s YouTube channel and its Facebook and Instagram profiles.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
With tea, talk and idlis, protesting MPs brave rain, mosquitoes, ‘indiffe...Premium
With tea, talk and idlis, protesting MPs brave rain, mosquitoes, ‘indiffe...
Suspension of MPs: the rules, and the powers of presiding officersPremium
Suspension of MPs: the rules, and the powers of presiding officers
Board examination results: We need criteria that give a fair assessment o...Premium
Board examination results: We need criteria that give a fair assessment o...
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury: ‘I felt I am not an orphan…I have a guardia...Premium
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury: ‘I felt I am not an orphan…I have a guardia...

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard

Most Popular

1

Rajasthan: Two pilots killed in IAF fighter plane crash

2

Pratap Bhanu Mehta writes: By upholding PMLA, SC puts its stamp on Kafka's law

3

Use photos of President, PM Modi in ads of Chess Olympiad: Madras HC

4

Man stabbed to death outside Mangaluru shop, third murder in district in 8 days

5

Congress leader’s ‘Rashtrapatni’ remark sets off Smriti-Sonia storm in House

Featured Stories

July 29, 1982, Forty Years Ago: WB Ministers Resign
July 29, 1982, Forty Years Ago: WB Ministers Resign
Photoshoot of Ukraine’s President and First Lady makes ‘content’ out of war
Photoshoot of Ukraine’s President and First Lady makes ‘content’ out of war
Explained: What is behind the storming of Iraq's parliament?
Explained: What is behind the storming of Iraq's parliament?
Blood, treasure and chaos: the cost of Russia's war in Ukraine
Blood, treasure and chaos: the cost of Russia's war in Ukraine
Fearing OBC blowback, MVA heat in local body polls, Shinde-BJP govt to se...
Fearing OBC blowback, MVA heat in local body polls, Shinde-BJP govt to se...
With tea, talk and idlis, protesting MPs brave rain, mosquitoes, ‘indiffe...
With tea, talk and idlis, protesting MPs brave rain, mosquitoes, ‘indiffe...
Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham’s film sinks to a new low
Ek Villain Returns review

Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham’s film sinks to a new low

The controversy over how the President should be addressed
'Rashtrapatni' explained

The controversy over how the President should be addressed

Premium
Why aircraft carrier matters, even more so that it is Made in India
Explained

Why aircraft carrier matters, even more so that it is Made in India

No open waters, roads: Team India beats odds to make triathlon debut

No open waters, roads: Team India beats odds to make triathlon debut

Meghalaya: Explosives found in arrested BJP leader's house

Meghalaya: Explosives found in arrested BJP leader's house

Board exam results: We need criteria that give fair assessment of a child's capacities
Opinion

Board exam results: We need criteria that give fair assessment of a child's capacities

Premium
On success of 5G auction, IT Minister gives credit where due
Delhi Confidential

On success of 5G auction, IT Minister gives credit where due

Markets rising, should you invest for short-term gains?
Explained

Markets rising, should you invest for short-term gains?

Premium
Can someone write a better script for Karan Johar, please?
Koffee with Karan S7

Can someone write a better script for Karan Johar, please?

Woman eats Maggi with tomato laced with rat poison, dies
In Mumbai

Woman eats Maggi with tomato laced with rat poison, dies

Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know
SPONSORED

Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach
SPONSORED

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 29: Latest News
Advertisement