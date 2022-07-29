Suit against Newslaundry: Delhi HC refuses interim relief to TV Today Network

Updated: July 29, 2022 11:42:52 am
The Delhi High Court on Friday refused to grant interim relief to TV Today Network, which owns the news channels India Today and Aaj Tak, in the defamation and copyright infringement suit against Newslaundry, its management and senior editorial staff. In the suit filed last year, TV Today Network had sought damages of Rs 2 crore (Rs 2,00,00,100) from them for “commercially disparaging” its commercial products and for “defaming” it, its news anchors, management and employees.
Justice Asha Menon, during the pronouncement of the order on the application seeking interim relief, said the matter is to be considered a commercial dispute. She further said that neither the aspect of balance of convenience lies in favour of TV Today Network nor has the aspect of irreparable loss been met to grant the interim relief. The court said that though it could be said that there is a degree of prima facie case to be considered, interim injunction cannot be granted at this stage.
As per the suit, Newslaundry has uploaded various videos on its website and social media platforms wherein it “has infringed” on TV Today Network’s copyrights, “made untrue, unfair, disparaging as well as maliciously defamatory remarks” about the news, reporting and news anchors of the news channels operated by it as well as management of the media group.
In the interim, TV Today Network had sought an injunction restraining Newslaundry and its staff from infringing the copyrights of the media organisation and publishing any defamatory or commercial disparaging content against its news channels. TV Today Network had also sought to take down the alleged content from the Newslaundry website and its YouTube channel as well as social media profiles. It had also sought suspension, blocking and termination of Newslaundry’s YouTube channel and its Facebook and Instagram profiles.
