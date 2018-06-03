Suicide days before class X results: Boy kills himself over result fears, family says he cleared exams

Police have identified those involved in the incidents and separate cases of murder and wrongful confinement have been filed under the relevant sections of the IPC. (Representational) Police have identified those involved in the incidents and separate cases of murder and wrongful confinement have been filed under the relevant sections of the IPC. (Representational)

It has been eight days since a Class X student from Sarvodaya Vidyalaya in Sangam Vihar hanged himself with his mother’s saree. The student, his family said, had been stressed that he might fail in the Board exams — and committed suicide three days before the results were announced.

Except, when the results were declared, his parents discovered that he had passed in every single subject. But that’s barely of any meaning to the family, which is left grasping at signs of distress they may have missed.

“We never mounted any pressure. I am a science graduate and work in an export company, cutting cloth. Any stream he would have taken would have sufficed. Even if he failed, he would have had one more year to make up for it,” said his father.

This is the fourth Class X result-related suicide in the capital. Hours after the CBSE had declared the Class X board exam results on Tuesday, three students had committed suicide.

According to his family, days before he killed himself on May 26, the boy had discussed how some of his seniors had failed the Class XII board exams. “He said he would fail in science. But we talked to him and he calmed down. On the day he died, my son had food with me before I took a nap,” said his mother.

After eating lunch, the boy gave his mobile phone to his siblings, aged 10 and 13, and hanged himself. His 10-year-old brother found the body. “My youngest son thought he was playing a prank. He started tickling his feet, thinking he would stop acting,” said the father.

The moment the boy’s mother discovered what had happened, she made a panicked call to her husband. Locals, meanwhile, rushed the boy to Batra hospital, where doctors him dead on arrival. Police were also alerted. “Inquest proceedings were conducted. The body was moved to the mortuary and the final rites were conducted later,” said a police officer.

For the family, the death has left many unanswered questions. “If I knew what he was going through, I would not have gone to work and would have stayed at home to reason with him,” said his father.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App