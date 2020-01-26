Suicide at hotel: Friends in shock, police probe suggests victim threatened suicide earlier too

The man landed on a cycle rickshaw with his face down, he said. The man landed on a cycle rickshaw with his face down, he said.

A day after a 24-year-old man was found dead inside a suite of the Taj Ambassador Hotel, police said he had threatened to commit suicide earlier as well, following a fight with his parents.

“We suspect he was depressed after his parents separated,” an officer said.

Police added that prima facie, the man, Karan Chandra, died of an overdose of medicines, after 65 used pill strips were recovered from the suite. His body was handed over to his family Saturday, after a post-mortem at RML hospital.

Police said Karan lived with his father, a psychiatrist, in South Delhi’s Malviya Nagar area.

“He was an art investor and a platinum customer of the hotel. He had been staying at the hotel since January 19. His body was found in a decomposed state on his bed on Friday afternoon,” a senior police officer said.

One of his friends told The Indian Express, “We were shocked to hear about his death. I last spoke to him on January 19. He said he was staying at the hotel and wanted to concentrate on his work. He had gone to Kathmandu for a vacation a week earlier, and said he was happy.”

Karan was known for his rare collection of mechanical mods — a device used for vaping — and was referred to as the “mech god” by some of his friends, police said. He was also featured in an article in GQ Magazine last year.

A purported suicide note recovered from the spot had the lyrics of a song by the band Linkin Park: “In the end, it doesn’t even matter.”

In his note, he said he was committing suicide and left contact numbers of his father and sister.

Police said domestic helps of the victim’s family told them that Karan started buying art after he finished schooling and would sell it to galleries and buyers.

