Sufi fest organisers set up stalls, broke norms at Purana Qila: ASI to police

The Archaeological Survey of India has complained to the Delhi police against the Government-designated “Mon­u­ment Mitra” of Purana Qila for allegedly engaging in commercial activity during a sufi music festival organised there over the weekend — in violation of conditions stipulated by the ASI, a senior official told The Indian Express.

Monument Mitras are private entities that partner with the Government in the upkeep of Centrally protected sites as part of an initiative launched by the Union Culture Ministry in 2024.

According to the ASI complaint sent to the Station House Officer of Tilak Marg police station on March 27, Delhi-based Sabhyata Foundation was granted permission, as organising partners, to hold the annual Jahan-e-Khusrau World Sufi Music Festival 2026 at Purana Qila from March 27-29.

When contacted by The Indian Express, R K Patel, Superintending Archaeologist, ASI, Delhi Circle, said, “It was brought to our notice by staff on the site that sale kiosks were set up as part of the three-day event inside the monument complex, for which permission wasn’t given. We had a word with the organisers but it didn’t help. So, our staff on the ground wrote to the police seeking help in the situation.”

ASI officials at the site told this newspaper that the situation allegedly led to an altercation between security guards and event staff who were asked to remove the stalls to the moat area outside.

When contacted, a senior police officer confirmed the complaint. “We are verifying all the allegations after going through the contract documents,” the officer said. Sabhyata Foundation did not respond to requests from The Indian Express for comment.

The ASI has requested the police to “lodge a complaint against violations observed during Jahan-e-Khusro event at Purana Qila, New Delhi”. Naming “Sabhyata Foundation Group”, the complaint said, “It has been observed by the competent authorities of ASI, Purana Qila, that some violations against the permission given are being committed by the organisers of this event.”

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It said that permissions were granted “subject to strict compliance and adherence of the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites (AMASR) Act”, and “no commercial activities, branding or promotional displays by an private entity should have been done within the premises of the centrally protected monument”.

Naming 20 stalls that were allegedly set up, the ASI said it amounted to “unauthorised use of a protected monument”, and posed a threat to its sanctity and protection.

The ASI asked the police to register a complaint for violating the AMASR Act 1958 (amended 2010), which involves strict penalties for damaging protected monuments or illegal construction in regulated areas.

While the ASI referred only to commercial shops and kiosks, sources said it has also taken strong exception to “tickets being sold at a high price”, which again falls under the umbrella of commercial activity.

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The renowned annual festival is organised by Rumi Foundation, which was established in 2001 by filmmaker and artist Muzaffar Ali. The event was initially held at Arab ki Sarai in Humayun’s Tomb before the venue was shifted to Sunder Nursery last year.

The 2026 edition marked the first time it was held at Purana Qila. It was also the first time Sabhyata Foundation partnered for the festival as Monument Mitra for the venue. For the latest edition, the ticket rates on apps such as bookmyshow ranged from Rs 2,500 to Rs 10,000.

According to permission granted by the ASI to Sabhyata on March 3, “The Bazar is restricted inside the protected monument. However, it may be opened outside the monument premises near Moat area.” In case of any violations, “the sub-circle in-charge can cancel the permission on the spot”, it said.

Sabhyata states on its website that it serves as “Monument Mitra for five iconic Delhi landmarks: Red Fort, Purana Qila, Mehrauli Archaeological Park, Safdarjung Tomb and Humayun’s Tomb”. It had earlier organised cultural events at some of these monuments, including a “dandiya night” at Purana Qila in September last year, and Shaam-e-Ghazal at Safdarjung Tomb in October 2025.

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The not-for-profit entity was entrusted with the upkeep and promotion of these iconic monuments under the Government’s “Adopt a Heritage 2.0” project in April 2024. The initiative introduced by the Ministry of Culture and ASI aims for partnerships with private and public sector entities to provide, develop and maintain amenities at Centrally protected monuments and sites.