Sudeeksha Bhati case: Two arrested in connection with UP topper’s death

Sudeeksha Bhati, hailing from Greater Noida’s Dadri, had scored 98% in the Humanities stream, and received a full scholarship to pursue a course in entrepreneurship at Babson College in Massachusetts.

Two people have been arrested in connection with the death of Sudeeksha Bhati, a 19-year-old girl from Bulandshahr who was studying in the US on scholarship.

Bhati, who was among the district toppers in the Class XII exams last year, died in a road accident in Bulandshahr last week. Her family alleged that she fell off a motorbike driven by her relative who braked to avoid two men on another bike who were harassing her.

Police said two persons — Deepak Choudhary and Raju — were arrested on the basis of CCTV footage. They also said that some people were “trying to twist the narrative of the incident.” “Since the girl had got a huge scholarship package (for studying in the US), there could have been a thought of demand (for compensation) in the people,” Senior Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar Singh had said on Thursday.

READ | For five siblings, and entire village, guiding light gone

Sudeeksha Bhati died last week Sudeeksha Bhati died last week

According to Sudeeksha’s father Jitendra, she had left with her cousin and uncle for Madhavgarh to meet her grandmother. “We had crossed Bulandshahr and were on the highway when the two men started following us. When we reached an empty stretch, they cut into our path, and hit the brakes. I braked, too. And Sudeeksha, who was sitting behind, fell off the bike and hit her head on the road,” claimed her uncle Satyender Bhati, adding that he was riding the bike.

Sudeeksha’s cousin, Nigam (16), who was also on the bike, said: “The ambulance and police came after half an hour. We went to a hospital nearby, where she was declared dead. We took her to a government hospital in Bulandshahr for post-mortem. Her father was informed as soon as the accident took place.”

However, according to police, preliminary investigations and eyewitness accounts suggest there were only two persons on the bike that Sudeeksha was on.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd