Sudden death of 30-year-old Delhi doctor stuns colleagues: ‘Was healthy, physically active’

At Delhi’s Ram Manohar Hospital, the sudden death of a young doctor, Sahil Mashal, from cardiac arrest has left several colleagues stunned. “He was a healthy man who used to keep himself active by indulging in various sports activities. This is a shock to all of us,” said a fellow doctor.

Dr Sahil, a final-year resident doctor working at the department of pediatric surgery, was on duty last Wednesday when he passed away. He was 30.

Hailing from Pathankot, Dr Sahil had come to Delhi to pursue MCH in paediatric surgery, a three-year full-time postgraduate course, after completing his MBBS and MS in surgery from Government Medical College, Amritsar.

Dr Sahil Mashal Dr Sahil Mashal

“When I first met him, I found him to be a happy-go-lucky person who had a very charming personality. We instantly became friends. Both of us would discuss our personal lives as well,” said Dr Chetan Singh Tanwar, a colleague.

He added that Dr Sahil would play table tennis whenever he found time and was active physically. “In the first year of his PG, he had told me who he was going to marry and later married her in 2022,” said Dr Chetan.

He said he had met Dr Sahil on the morning of the day he passed away and he did not appear to be facing any health issue.

According to Dr Kamal, a school friend of Dr Sahil, while he was living in Delhi for the last few years, his sister and mother were living in Pathankot. His father passed away in 2014, he said.

“He had come to Pathankot some time ago for his sister’s wedding and we had met then,” said Dr Kamal.

“We studied together and dreamt of becoming doctors. He was a very motivated person about life and would inspire everyone around him to do well,” added Dr Kamal, who is currently practising at a hospital in Gurdaspur, Punjab.