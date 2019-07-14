Subway online deliveries will not charge for carry bags, consumer body told

Fast food restaurant chain Subway will not charge for a carry bag anymore while delivering food through online delivery platforms such as Swiggy, following a change in their policy that levied such charges.

The information was placed before the Delhi State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission Saturday. The policy change came after commission president Arun Kumar Arya had asked Swiggy and Subway to file their responses on a complaint, which had alleged that out of a total bill of Rs 850, Rs 100 was charged as bag fee.

The commission directed Subway to pay Rs 9,000 as litigation cost to the complainant, who, on April 2, was charged around Rs 100 for a carry bag while placing an order from Subway through Swiggy for Rs 750.

The complainant’s counsel, Krishna Kumar Sharma, told the commission that his client was charged around Rs 100 for the bag, when it would not have cost more than Rs 3-5. Sharma added that Swiggy failed to give a satisfactory reply to his client’s queries, and told him to contact its customer care. Swiggy, in its response through the customer care service, told the complainant that charges levied on the bag were as per Subway’s policy.

Recently, a Chandigarh Consumer Commission ordered a footwear company to pay a fine of Rs 9,000 for charging Rs 3 from a customer for a paper bag to carry the shoebox. Sharma cited the order, which asked the footwear firm to provide free carry bags to all customers and stop trade practice of charging for carry bags.