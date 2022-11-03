scorecardresearch
Thursday, Nov 03, 2022

Appropriate security arrangements made for Subramanian Swamy at his private home: Centre to Delhi HC

Former Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy is likely to vacate the government accommodation by Saturday.

Subramanian Swamy, indian economy, gdp growth rate, gdb downfall, gujarat news, india news, indian express newsMP Subramanian Swamy (File)

The Centre informed the Delhi High Court on Thursday that appropriate security arrangements have been made to ensure the safety of former Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy at his private residence in Delhi.

Appearing for the Centre, Additional Solicitor General Sanjay Jain informed the single judge bench of Justice Yashwant Varma that “security agencies are satisfied that appropriate arrangements have been made for ensuring the safety and security of Swamy, considering that he is a Z category protectee”.

Following this submission, Senior Advocate Jayant Mehta, appearing for Swamy, submitted that his client would vacate the government accommodation by Saturday under intimation to the concerned estate officer, pursuant to which the high court disposed of the matter.

On September 14, the high court had directed Swamy to vacate within six weeks the government accommodation, in the Lutyens Bungalow Zone, that he was allotted in 2016. The court, however, said that authorities should “ensure that adequate arrangements are made in the residential premises which the petitioner shall now occupy so that his security is safeguarded.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
CEA Anantha Nageswaran: ‘It’s a story of the dollar’s strength. It’s not...Premium
CEA Anantha Nageswaran: ‘It’s a story of the dollar’s strength. It’s not...
The US midterms primer: All you need to know about the November 8 electionPremium
The US midterms primer: All you need to know about the November 8 election
Draft telecom Bill: A move that turns back the clockPremium
Draft telecom Bill: A move that turns back the clock
UPSC Key- November 2, 2022: Why you should read ‘Hindus as Minority’ or ‘...Premium
UPSC Key- November 2, 2022: Why you should read ‘Hindus as Minority’ or ‘...

Swamy then moved the high court claiming that the Centre failed to ensure security arrangements at his private residence.

On Monday, the high court had directed the Centre to file a “better and comprehensive affidavit” to show that they will ensure adequate security for Swamy at his private residence.

The Centre had informed the high court that they have filed an affidavit of compliance stating that a “joint security review” was conducted at Swamy’s private residence and “the day he moves to his private residence the entire security set up will also be moved along with him”.

Advertisement

Mehta had said then that no steps had been taken despite the assurance given by the Centre on September 14. Mehta had further said that “not one infrastructure has been moved” to Swamy’s private residence, including “sentry gates”. He said facilities for security personnel to take rest have to be there.

The Centre had argued that if there is space at the private residence, infrastructure facilities for the personnel will be created. “But if there is no space, what we do is we post six guards whom we keep rotating. To put this setup in a colony may not be possible. Whatever his entitlement, he will get,” he said.

The Centre had said that it would put up tents for the guards at Swamy’s private residence. The high court had observed that the “movement of security setup can’t be simultaneous” with Swamy’s move to his private residence.

More from Delhi
Advertisement

When the Centre’s counsel submitted that the guards would be rotated, the court asked him how the security personnel would rest, stand or sit. The counsel then said the government would submit the details in an affidavit.

First published on: 03-11-2022 at 01:17:24 pm
Next Story

Should I brush my teeth before or after breakfast?

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 03: Latest News
Advertisement